Global Plastic Waste Management Market Analysis Report, 2014-2025
In this report, the Global Plastic Waste Management Market Analysis Report, 2014-2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Plastic Waste Management Market Analysis Report, 2014-2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-plastic-waste-management-market-analysis-report-2014-2025
Plastic waste management is a collective term for various approaches and strategies used to recycle plastic materials that would otherwise be dumped into landfills, or bodies of water, or otherwise contaminate the environment. The idea behind this type of waste management is to utilize those discarded materials to manufacture new plastic products without the need to actually generate additional plastic materials. Doing so can help lower production costs as well as protect the environment.
The demand of plastics is huge and every year thousands of tones plastics is made, in turn much plastic waste would be generated and needs to be dealt with. Plastic Waste Management is aimed to reasonably deal with the plastic waste in order to protect the environment and save resources. Plastic Waste Management can help reduce the manufacturing cost of companies by recycling the materials. The treatment methods include landfill, recycle and incineration. Landfill is the main method adopted and about 44773 K MT was treated by landfill in 2016.
Plastic Waste Management companies include Veolia Environnement, Suez Environnement, Waste Management, Republic Services, Stericycle, Clean Harbors, ADS Waste Holdings, Progressive Waste Solutions and Covanta Holding. Veolia Environnement owns the biggest plastic waste treatment capacity and in 2016 Veolia Environnement dealt 1333 K MT plastic waste.
In future, for one hand the resources will be more and more valuable and the environment protection will be paid more attention on for another hand due to its unique characteristics plastics will be still well received and lots of waste will be made. So plastic waste management will be the important method to connect the environment protection and resource saving.
The global Plastic Waste Management market is valued at 27100 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 37800 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Plastic Waste Management volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Plastic Waste Management market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Veolia Environnement
Suez Environnement
Waste Management
Republic Services
Stericycle
Clean Harbors
ADS Waste Holdings
Progressive Waste Solutions
Covanta Holding
Remondis
Parc
Kayama
Shirai
New COOP Tianbao
China Recyling Development
Luhai
Vanden
Fuhai Lantian
Shanghai Qihu
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Landfill
Recycle
Incineration
Segment by Application
Plastic Waste
Heat Energy Generation
Recycled Plastics
Others
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-plastic-waste-management-market-analysis-report-2014-2025
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Global Plastic Waste Management Market Analysis Report, 2014-2025 market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Plastic Waste Management Market Analysis Report, 2014-2025 markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Global Plastic Waste Management Market Analysis Report, 2014-2025 Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Plastic Waste Management Market Analysis Report, 2014-2025 market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Plastic Waste Management Market Analysis Report, 2014-2025 market
- Challenges to market growth for Global Plastic Waste Management Market Analysis Report, 2014-2025 manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Global Plastic Waste Management Market Analysis Report, 2014-2025 Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 90 State Street
Suite 700 Albany
New York 12207
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com