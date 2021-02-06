In this report, the Global Polishing Powder Market, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Polishing Powder Market, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Rare earth polishing powder, is also called Cerium Polishing Powder and Cerium Oxide Polishing Powder, which mainly contains cerium oxide. It reacts with the surface to produce a complex Cerium-Oxygen-Silica compound softer than glass, this softer surface layer is easily used to produce final surface. Rare earth polishing powder is widely applied in jewelry and diamond, flat glass, CRT, LCD, TFT glass, mirrors, glasses, optical glass, lens, etc.

There is no doubt that China is the largest producer of rare earth polishing powder. In 2017, China produced 27553 MT rare earth powder, holding 80.30% market share globally. However, it should be noticed that the capacity utilization rate in China is low due to the oversupply. The average utilization is below 30%.

As for consumption, China is the largest consumers with 89.83% share in 2017. Europe is the follower, with 1814 MT rare earth polishing powder being consumed.

The global Polishing Powder market is valued at 140 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 250 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Polishing Powder volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Polishing Powder market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Solvay

Universal Photonics

Showa Chemical

AMG

RCMPA

Northern Rare Earth Group

Huaming Gona

Jiaxin

Rongruida

New Century

Grish

Golden Century

Baotou Hailiang

AGC

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

High Ce Type

Middle Ce Type

Low Ce Type

Segment by Application

Crystal

Display Panels

Flat Glass

Optical Glass

Consumer Electronics

Others

