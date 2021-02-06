In this report, the Global Reinforcement Geosynthetics Trends and Forecast 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Reinforcement Geosynthetics Trends and Forecast 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Reinforcement geosynthetics is a geosynthetics that has a reinforcing effect. Geosynthetics are planar products manufactured from polymeric materials (the synthetic) used with soil, rock, or other geotechnical-related material (the geo) as part of a civil engineering project or system. A geosynthetic as a planar product manufactured from a polymeric material used with soil, rock, earth, or other geotechnical-related material as an integral part of a civil engineering project, structure, or system.

Global Reinforcement Geosynthetics has experienced a rapid development in recent years. With the improving process and reducing cost, Global Reinforcement Geosynthetics price has been fluctuated in last five years. In the next few years, we estimate the industry growth rate will still increase. We tend to believe that this industry has a promising developing future due to the rapid global economic development.

The global Reinforcement Geosynthetics market is valued at 1560 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 2310 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Reinforcement Geosynthetics volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Reinforcement Geosynthetics market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

TenCate

Low & Bonar PLC

GSE ENVIRONMENTAL, Inc.

Propex

Asahi Kasei Advance Corporation

Maccaferri

Hanes GEO Components

Tensar Corporation

Tenax

Huesker

ACE Geosynthetics

NAUE GMBH & CO. KG

FEICHENG LIANYI ENGINEERING PLASTICS CO., LTD

Taian Modern Plastic

Hongxiang New Geo-Material

Taian Road Engineering Materials

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Geogrids

Geocells

High Strength Woven Fabrics

Others

Segment by Application

Sub-base / Base Course Stabilization Reinforcement in Roads and Railways

Embankments over Soft Soils (with / without Piles), over Subsidence Voids

Slopes & Walls

Others

