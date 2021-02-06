In this report, the Global Rolled Annealed Copper Foil Industry Depth Survey 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Rolled Annealed Copper Foil Industry Depth Survey 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Rolled Annealed Copper Foil is made by roll copper into thin sheet and it is one kind of foil produced by rolled and annealed pattern, mainly used for electromagnetic shielding and antistatic. The process yields a smooth copper foil with a grain structure that is in the plane of the foil sheet. This results in a copper that has very good bending properties and therefore well suited to flexible circuit applications.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for rolled annealed copper foil in the regions of Asia that is expected to drive the market for more advanced rolled annealed copper foil. Increasing of FPC and lithium battery used fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of rolled annealed copper foil of APAC will drive growth of the market.

The consumption volume of rolled annealed copper foil is related to downstream industries and global economy. As there will always be some uncertain in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of rolled annealed copper foil industry may not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of rolled annealed copper foil is still promising.

The product average price declined in the past few years due to the technology development, the average price will keep the trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology and lowing cost of raw materials.

The global Rolled Annealed Copper Foil market is valued at 460 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 610 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Rolled Annealed Copper Foil volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Rolled Annealed Copper Foil market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

JX Nippon

Zhaohui Copper

Fukuda

ALBETTER

Heze Guangyuan

Olin brass

MITSUI SUMITOMO

Hitachi Metals

JIMA Copper

SANGSAN

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

12μm

18μm

35μm

Others

Segment by Application

Double-sided FPC

Single-sided FPC

Lithium Batteries

Other

