In this report, the Global SERS Substrate Competition Situation 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global SERS Substrate Competition Situation 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The Surface-Enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (SERS) substrates enhances the Ramn acattering light from molecules, making high-sensitive Ramn spectroscopic analysis possible. Typical SERS substrates are roughened silver/copper/gold surfaces. The SERS technique requires adsorption of the analyte molecules onto the SERS substrate.

The SERS Substrate sales volume was 322580 units in 2017 and is expected to reach 352666 units in 2018 and 541956 units in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 9.03% from 2017 to 2023.

At present, North America is the largest sales area in the world, which occupied about 33.21% in 2017. The following area is Europe. The global leading players in this market are HORIBA, Ocean Optics, Nanova, Hamamatsu Photonics, Mesophotonics, etc.

Although sales of SERS Substrate products brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not enter into the high pressure laminate field.

The global SERS Substrate market is valued at 8 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 14 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on SERS Substrate volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall SERS Substrate market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

HORIBA

Ocean Optics

Nanova

Hamamatsu Photonics

Mesophotonics

Silmeco

Ato ID

Diagnostic anSERS

Enhanced Spectrometry

StellarNet

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Gold

Silver

Other

Segment by Application

Biology & Medicine

Chemical Industry

Food Industry

Other

