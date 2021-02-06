In this report, the Global Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Industry Analysis and Trends Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Industry Analysis and Trends Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Vanillic Acid is a benzoic acid derivative used as a flavoring agent. It is an oxidized form of vanillin produced during the conversion of vanillin to ferulic acid. Vanillic Acid can be used into pharmaceutical intermediates and flavors & fragrances.

Vanillic acid industry has a few manufacturers. The main players are Solvay, Donglian Nankai FlavorDlflavor, Quzhou Mingfeng Chemical. The global production of vanillic acid increased to 18.9 MT in 2016 from 18.6 MT in 2012 with average growth rate of 1.6%.

In consumption market, the global consumption value on the downward trend. Due to raw material synthesis vanillin, oversupply, prices fell. Europe and China are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2016, these regions occupied 80.85% of the global consumption volume in total.

Vanillic Acid has two types, distinguished by purity. Vanillic Acid has certain market potential in the future. At present, the main research direction is through microbial technology to get natural vanillin, at present, Solvay has mature industry chain in the market. Some other company need to be tested by the market, such as EVOLVA.

At present, the downstream market is relatively stable, and we believe that future market demand will not show rapid growth unless significant progress has been made in the development of natural vanillin.

This report focuses on Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Solvay

Donglian Nankai FlavorDlflavor

Quzhou Mingfeng Chemical

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Purity ≥99%

Purity 98%

Segment by Application

Pharmaceutical Intermediates

Flavors & Fragrances

Other

