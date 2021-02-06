In this report, the Global Wax Filled PC Strand Professional Analysis Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Wax Filled PC Strand Professional Analysis Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

PC strand, or prestressed concrete steel strand, is a twisted steel cable composed of 2, 3, 7 or 19 high strength steel wires and is stress-relieved (stabilized) for prestressed concrete or similar purposes. Wax Filled PC Strand is a type of PC strand that filled with wax.

The Wax Filled PC Strand consumption volume was 118.12 K MT in 2016 and is expected to reach 118.12 K MT in 2017 and 133.63 K MT in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 2.17% from 2017 to 2022. Europe`s sales volume accounted for the highest market share (28.46%) in 2016, followed by the China and North America. China is expected to maintain the fast growing region for the next five years owing to the increased construction of infrastructural facilities and the financial support from the governments around the world.

At present, the manufactures of Wax Filled PC Strand are concentrated in China, Europe, North America, Japan & South Korea, SEA and India. Europe is the largest production area in the world, The global leading players in this market are Kiswire, ORI MARTIN (SML), Tianjin Metallurgical, ArcelorMittal, Usha Martin, Tycsa PSC, Xinhua Metal, Bekaert, Scaw Metals Group, NEDRI Spanstaal BV

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the construction of infrastructural facilities investment plan of each country, Africa, India and some emerging markets still have great potential for growth in the future. Due to the clear global recovery trend, investors are still optimistic about this area, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep slow increasing, as well as the consumption value.

The global Wax Filled PC Strand market is valued at 100 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 100 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.4% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Wax Filled PC Strand volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Wax Filled PC Strand market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Kiswire

ORI MARTIN (SML)

Tianjin Metallurgical

ArcelorMittal

Usha Martin

Tycsa PSC

Xinhua Metal

Bekaert

Scaw Metals Group

NEDRI Spanstaal BV

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Galvanized Wire PC Strand

Uncoated Wire PC Strand

Segment by Application

Bridges

Flyover

Building

Others

