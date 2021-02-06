Instrument Calibration Services Market Insight 2019 | Size Grows at CAGR of 9.4% by Revenue | Forecast Analysis by 2026

According to Publisher, the Global Instrument Calibration Services Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period. The factors driving the market growth are rising protective maintenance and quality awareness. However, high competition among competitors is restraining the market.

Instrument calibration is a process used to maintain the accuracy of an instrument. The services through which one can minimize or eliminate the factors that cause inaccurate capacity are known as instrument calibration services.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

ABB Group, Consumers Energy, Endress+Hauser, ESSCO Calibration Laboratory, GE Kaye, General Electric, Keysight Technologies, Inc, Lockheed Martin, Micro Precision Calibration, Optical Test and Calibration Ltd, Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG, Siemens AG, Technical Maintenance Inc, Tektronix, Tradinco Instruments, Transcat, Inc and Trescal, Inc.

By Service, electrical calibration service refers to the process of verifying the presentation of or adjusting, any tool that measures or tests electrical parameters. This regulation is usually referred to as DC and low frequency electrical metrology. Based on the geography, Europe is significantly growing owing to the rising use of instrument calibration services in the electronics manufacturing sector in this region.

Services Covered:

– Electrical Calibration Services

– Mass Standards Calibration Services

– Temperature Calibration Services

End Users Covered:

– Pharmaceutical/Biomedical

– Industrial & automotive

– Electronics

– Communication

– Aerospace & Defense

– Other End users

Regions Covered:

– North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

– South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

– Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

