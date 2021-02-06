IoT Connectivity Market Set for Rapid Growth During 2019 – 2024 | AT&T, Particle, Cisco, Vodafone, Ericsson, Verizon, Telef?nica, Sierra Wireless, Telit, Orange Business Services, Huawei

Global IoT Connectivity Market Growth Status and Outlook 2019-2024

The internet of things, or IoT, is a system of interrelated computing devices, mechanical and digital machines, objects, animals or people that are provided with unique identifiers (UIDs) and the ability to transfer data over a network without requiring human-to-human or human-to-computer interaction.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of IoT Connectivity market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: AT&T, Particle, Cisco, Vodafone, Ericsson, Verizon, Telef?nica, Sierra Wireless, Telit, Orange Business Services, Huawei

This study considers the IoT Connectivity value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Data Management

Remote Monitoring

Real-time Flow Analysis

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Smart Manufacturing

Connected Health

Smart Retail

Others

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global IoT Connectivity market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of IoT Connectivity market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global IoT Connectivity players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the IoT Connectivity with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of IoT Connectivity submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

Global IoT Connectivity Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global IoT Connectivity by Players

4 IoT Connectivity by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global IoT Connectivity Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 AT&T

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 IoT Connectivity Product Offered

11.1.3 AT&T IoT Connectivity Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 AT&T News

11.2 Particle

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 IoT Connectivity Product Offered

11.2.3 Particle IoT Connectivity Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Particle News

11.3 Cisco

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 IoT Connectivity Product Offered

11.3.3 Cisco IoT Connectivity Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Cisco News

11.4 Vodafone

