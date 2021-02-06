Latest Research on Infrared Thermography Testing Market Precise Outlook, Emerging Trends and Forecast 2027 | Flir Systems , Fluke , Infrarotsensorik Und Messtechnik , Infratec , Jenoptik AG

The infrared thermography technology is used for creating the image of infrared light, which is invisible to the naked eye. Infrared thermography testing market is highly influenced by the increasing building regulations and growing concern about environment and safety. The Infrared thermography testing market is supported by advancement in technology.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Growing focus on energy efficient buildings and stringent building regulations are the major factors supporting the growth of the infrared thermography testing market. However, the lack of awareness is the major restraining factors for the infrared thermography testing market. The infrared thermography testing market is highly competitive in nature with the presence of well-established players holding a significant share of the market. Also, North America is expected to hold a significant market share in the forecast period.

Companies Covered in this Report

1. Flir Systems Inc.

2. Fluke Corporation

3. Infrarotsensorik Und Messtechnik

4. Infratec GmbH

5. Jenoptik AG

6. Keysight Technologies Inc.

7. Optris GmbH

8. Raytek Corporation

9. SKF AB

10. Testo AG

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Infrared Thermography Testing Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the infrared thermography testing industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of infrared thermography testing market with detailed market segmentation by offering, application, industry vertical and geography. The global infrared thermography testing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading infrared thermography testing market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the infrared thermography testing market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global infrared thermography testing market is segmented on the basis of offering, application, and industry vertical. Based on offering, the market is segmented as hardware and software. On the basis of application the market is segmented as equipment and system monitoring, building performance and analysis, energy audits and inspection, and others. Based on the industry vertical the market is segmented into healthcare and pharmaceutical, manufacturing, metals and mining, heavy equipment and machinery, and others.

Table of Contents

1.INTRODUCTION

2.KEY TAKEAWAYS

3.RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4.INFRARED THERMOGRAPHY TESTING MARKET L and SCAPE

5.INFRARED THERMOGRAPHY TESTING MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6.INFRARED THERMOGRAPHY TESTING MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7.INFRARED THERMOGRAPHY TESTING MARKET – REVENUE and FORECASTS TO 2027 – OFFERINGS

8.INFRARED THERMOGRAPHY TESTING MARKET – REVENUE and FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION

9.INFRARED THERMOGRAPHY TESTING MARKET – REVENUE and FORECASTS TO 2027 – INDUSTRY VERTICAL

10.INFRARED THERMOGRAPHY TESTING MARKET REVENUE and FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

11.INDUSTRY L and SCAPE

12.INFRARED THERMOGRAPHY TESTING MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

