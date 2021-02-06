Medical Nuclear Imaging System Market Outlook 2020-2024 | Digirad Corporation ,Hitachi Medical and Surgiceye GmbH
The report forecast global Medical Nuclear Imaging System market to grow to reach xxx Million USD in 2019 with a CAGR of xx% during the period 2020-2024.
The report offers detailed coverage of Medical Nuclear Imaging System industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Medical Nuclear Imaging System by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.
First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global Medical Nuclear Imaging System market for 2015-2024.
we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].
At the same time, we classify Medical Nuclear Imaging System according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.
Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]
Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]
Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]
Key Companies
- Siemens Healthineers
- GE Healthcare
- Philips Healthcare
- Digirad Corporation
- Neusoft Medical Systems Co., Ltd.
- Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation (Acquired By Cannon Inc.)
- Surgiceye GmbH
- DDD-Diagnostic A/S
- CMR Naviscan Corporation
- Mediso Medical Imaging Systems Ltd
- Hitachi Medical
Market by Type
- SPECT Systems
- Hybrid PET Systems
- Planar Scintigraphy
Market by Application
- Hospitals
- Imaging Centers
- Academic and Research Centers
- Others
Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Medical Nuclear Imaging System company.
Key Content of Chapters as follows (Including and can be customized) :
Part 1:
Market Overview, Development, and Segment by Type, Application & Region
Part 2:
Company information, Sales, Cost, Margin etc.
Part 3:
Global Market by company, Type, Application & Geography
Part 4:
Asia-Pacific Market by Type, Application & Geography
Part 5:
Europe Market by Type, Application & Geography
Part 6:
North America Market by Type, Application & Geography
Part 7:
South America Market by Type, Application & Geography
Part 8:
Middle East & Africa Market by Type, Application & Geography
Part 9:
Market Features
Part 10:
Investment Opportunity
Part 11:
Conclusion
Table of Content
Part 1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Definition
1.2 Market Development
1.3 By Type
1.4 By Application
1.5 By Region
Part 2 Key Companies
2.1 Siemens Healthineers
2.1.1 Company Profile
2.1.2 Products & Services Overview
2.1.3 Sales Data List
2.2 GE Healthcare
2.3 Philips Healthcare
2.4 Digirad Corporation
2.5 Neusoft Medical Systems Co., Ltd.
2.6 Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation (Acquired By Cannon Inc.)
2.7 Surgiceye GmbH
2.8 DDD-Diagnostic A/S
2.9 CMR Naviscan Corporation
2.10 Mediso Medical Imaging Systems Ltd
2.11 Hitachi Medical
Part 3 Global Market Status and Future Forecast
3.1 Global Market by Region
3.2 Global Market by Company
3.3 Global Market by Type
3.4 Global Market by Application
3.5 Global Market by Forecast
Part 4 Asia-Pacific Market Status and Future Forecast
4.1 Asia-Pacific Market by Type
