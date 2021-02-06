Multi-factor Authentication Technology Market Growth Set to Surge Significantly during 2019 – 2024 | OT-Morpho (IDEMIA), Okta, Secid, GEMALTO, RSA SECURITY, NEC, VASCO DATA SECURITY INTERNATIONAL, HID GLOBAL, CROSSMATCH, CA TECHNOLOGIES

Global Multi-factor Authentication Technology Market Growth Status and Outlook 2019-2024

Multi-factor authentication (MFA) is an authentication method in which a computer user is granted access only after successfully presenting two or more pieces of evidence (or factors) to an authentication mechanism: knowledge (something the user and only the user knows), possession (something the user and only the user has), and inherence (something the user and only the user is).

Multi-factor authentication (MFA) is a method of computer access control. Users need to pass two or more authentication mechanisms before they can get authorization to use computer resources. For example, a user needs to enter a PIN code, insert a bank card, and then fingerprint comparison. Users can obtain authorization through these three authentication methods, which can improve authentication security.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Multi-factor Authentication Technology market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: OT-Morpho (IDEMIA), Okta, Secid, GEMALTO, RSA SECURITY, NEC, VASCO DATA SECURITY INTERNATIONAL, HID GLOBAL, CROSSMATCH, CA TECHNOLOGIES, SafeNet Authentication Service, Vasco, Symantec Corporation, SecureAuth IdP

This study considers the Multi-factor Authentication Technology value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Two-Factor

Three-Factor

Four-Factor

Five-Factor

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Medical

Financial Institutions

The Government

Entertainment

Telecommunications

Other

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Multi-factor Authentication Technology market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Multi-factor Authentication Technology market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Multi-factor Authentication Technology players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Multi-factor Authentication Technology with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Multi-factor Authentication Technology submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

Global Multi-factor Authentication Technology Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Multi-factor Authentication Technology by Players

4 Multi-factor Authentication Technology by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Multi-factor Authentication Technology Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 OT-Morpho (IDEMIA)

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Multi-factor Authentication Technology Product Offered

11.1.3 OT-Morpho (IDEMIA) Multi-factor Authentication Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 OT-Morpho (IDEMIA) News

11.2 Okta

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Multi-factor Authentication Technology Product Offered

11.2.3 Okta Multi-factor Authentication Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Okta News

11.3 Secid

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Multi-factor Authentication Technology Product Offered

11.3.3 Secid Multi-factor Authentication Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Secid News

11.4 GEMALTO

