Oxygen Therapy Market Size And Analysis to 2025 – BiognostiX, Navigene Genetic Science, Micro Essential, Kenosha, Alere

The oxygen therapy market is estimated to represent a global market of USD 17.6 billion by 2025 with growth rate of 9.9%. Oxygen therapy devices are used to provide supplemental oxygen to the patients in medical conditions. As per the many respiratory therapies, oxygen therapy devices are most useful medical devices in healthcare setting and is much needed medical devices in hospital settings. Increasing incidence of respiratory disorders have stimulated the demand for oxygen devices across the globe.

The market is majorly categorized into products such as Oxygen Source and Oxygen Delivery Devices. Oxygen source devices categorized into Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Devices, Oxygen Cylinders, Oxygen Concentrators, and Liquid Oxygen Devices. Among which, we estimated that PAP devices contributed around 16.23% share of the total market in 2016 which was the lowest compared to other segment. Availability of alternative devices coupled with huge competition in this product segment is projected to pull back the segment growth.

Get Sample Copy at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AVMI00018853

Oxygen delivery devices is divided into Oxygen Masks, Venturi Masks, Non-rebreather Masks, Bag Valve Masks and others. Oxygen masks are the highest revenue generating segment, followed by the venturi masks. High demand coupled with advancement in technologies have surged the uptake of these products, leading to the market growth. For example, CareFusion offer AirLife disposable oxygen masks which is latex-free and made from soft , high-grade vinyl resins. The smooth, and feathered edges device is designed for anatomical compatibility. Thus, provide superior patient comfort and reduce irritation points.

The market is further studied based on various applications of oxygen therapy devices such as for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, Asthma, Obstructive Sleep Apnea, Respiratory Distress Syndrome, Pneumonia and others. Use of oxygen therapy devices for COPD and asthma is fast catching up and captured more than 65% share of the total market revenue. End user segment is divided into hospital and home healthcare field. Among which, we understood that the oxygen therapy devices is most prominent and widely used in home healthcare sector compared to the hospital facilities. Home healthcare captured almost 60% share of the global market revenue.

Geographically, North America captured 41.16% share of the global market in 2017. Increasing incidence of respiratory disorders is considered to be the primary driver for the market growth. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there were approximately 12.7 million adults aged over 18 reported to have COPD in the U.S. Regions such as Asia Pacific and Latin America is growing with the highest growth rate. Government initiatives coupled with growing demand for oxygen devices support the market demand.

Key players such as BiognostiX, Navigene Genetic Science Pvt Ltd., Micro Essential Labs, Kenosha C.V., GVS Filter Technology Inc., Alere, Diagnostics for All, Inc. and Bio-Rad Laboratories are present in this market. Among which, Diagnostics for All, Inc. and BiognostiX are accounted for the highest share of the market, captured more than 35% share in 2017. Strategic alliance and expanding product portfolio in oxygen therapy segment helped these companies to enhance its customer bases hence supported the revenue growth.

Get Complete Report Access at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AVMI00018853

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.