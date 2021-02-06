Pain Management Devices Market Analysis And Forecast to 2025 – B Braun Melsungen AG, DJO Global LLC, Smiths Medical, Pfizer, Codman, Baxter, Boston Scientific
The pain management devices market is estimated to represent a global market of USD 8.1 billion by 2025 with growth rate of 10.9%. Pain is related with a wide range of injury or disease. Some disease conditions may have pain and associated symptoms arising from a discrete cause, like post-operative pain, malignancy, or as neuropathic pains or headaches. Growing awareness among patients regarding pain management devices coupled with favourable government initiatives in order to develop the pain management market, lead to augment the market growth.For example, drug pumps and neurostimulators have been covered under the Medicare, wherein around 80% of the total cost will be covered by the government. These will support the uptake of such devices hence drives the market growth. However, high cost will hamper the market growth.
The market is divided into products, and application. In terms of products, the market is segmented as Electrical Stimulators, Radiofrequency Ablation, Analgesic Infusion Pump and Neurostimulation Market.Neurostimulation segment is considered to be the largest market, accounted for more than USD 1,380 million in 2017. Growing number of Neurostimulation problems worldwide supported the market growth. Electrical stimulator is divided into Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) and others. Analgesic pumps is segmented into Intrathecal Infusion Pumps, and External Infusion Pumps. Whereas, neurostimulators categorized as Spinal Cord Stimulators, Deep Brain Stimulators and Sacral Neurostimulators.
In terms of applications, the market is divided into oncology, neuropathic, musculoskeletal and others. Oncology segment captured significant share of the global market owing to the consistent increase in the cancer disease globally. Further, musculoskeletal and neuropathic application also considered to be growing at lucrative growth rate during the forecast period.
Table of Contents:
TABLE OF CONTENT
PAIN MANAGEMENT DEVICES MARKET OVERVIEW
Study Scope
Base Year
Assumption and Methodology
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Key Market Facts
Geographical Scenario
Companies in the Market
Market Drivers
Impact Analysis of Market Drivers
Market Restraints
Impact Analysis of Market Restraints
Market Opportunities
Market Future Trends
Value Chain Analysis
Pricing Analysis
New Introduction by Leading Companies
PAIN MANAGEMENT DEVICES MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market Share Analysis
Key Innovators
PAIN MANAGEMENT DEVICES MARKET- BY GEOGRAPHY
KEY VENDOR ANALYSIS
