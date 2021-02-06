Pea Protein Market 2019 Qualitative and Quantitative Assessment by Industry Analysis, Top Key Players, Segmentation and Development and Growth by Regions to 2027

The report aims to provide an overview of the Pea Protein Market with detailed market segmentation by type, form, application, and geography. The global pea protein market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading pea protein market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the pea protein market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Top Key Players:- A&B Ingredients, Axiom Foods, Inc., Burcon NutraScience Corporation, Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA, GEMEF Industries, Glanbia Plc., PURIS, Roquette Frères, The Green Labs LLC, Yantai Shuangta Food co., LTD and Others

The pea protein market is growing at a significant rate owing to factors such as enhanced health consciousness, multiple health benefits, and increased demand for meat protein alternatives. In addition, factors, such as the trend of living using pea protein in various products, consistent increase in food & beverages industries, raised demand for organic-based foods, and innovations in protein-based products, have supplemented the global pea protein market growth. The growing number of consumers searching for simpler labels, great taste, and alternative protein sources to solve personalized nutrition choices which in turn may accelerate pea protein market growth. However, the availability of substitute proteins and low consumer awareness about the pea protein-based products may restrict the growth of the market over the forecast period. The global pea protein market is segmented on the basis of type, form, and application.

Pea protein is obtained from green and yellow split peas and is mostly used to make protein powder. It often serves as a base in packaged foods like veggie burgers, vegan mayo, and even replaces dairy in some ice creams and milk. Pea protein is an excellent source of iron. It is added in food products such as smoothies and shakes to increase the protein content and is also a great fit for almost any diet since it’s naturally vegan and hypoallergenic. Pea protein contains nine essential amino acids that the human body cannot create.

The report analyzes factors affecting the pea protein market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the pea protein market in these regions.

