Recruitment and Staffing Market Professional and In-Depth Industry Analysis 2019-2026 by Top Key Players – Kelly Services , Allegis Group , Innovsource , SEEK , Teamlease , IKYA , Jobrapido

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Recruitment and Staffing market on the basis of Staffing Type (Temporary, Permanent and Other HR Solutions); By Service Type; By Region (North America, Europe, APAC and ROW) and By Country (U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, Brazil and South Africa).

The temporary staffing holds the major percentage share in the total recruitment and staffing market, and is projected to grow at a faster growth in the future owing to the growing preference for flexible working environment. The temporary staffing is also considered as the force for driving labour market bringing more people to work. The Other HR solutions which include specialized HR services mostly of them are technology driven is expected to grow at higher rate. Among the regions, APAC is predicted to advance at the highest rate, mainly driven by the high GDP growth rate and rising population.

Recruitment and Staffing Market report provides in-depth statistics and analysis available on the market status of the Recruitment and Staffing Manufacturers and is a valuable method of obtaining guidance and direction for companies and business enterprise insider considering the Recruitment and Staffing market. It contains the analysis of drivers, challenges, and restraints impacting the industry.

Major Key Players of the Recruitment and Staffing Market are:

Kelly Services , Allegis Group , Innovsource , SEEK , Teamlease , IKYA , Jobrapido , Randstad , ManpowerGroup , Recruit , CareerBuilder , Adecco , Genius , Bayt , Hays

Recruitment and Staffing Market report also provide a thorough understanding of the cutting-edge competitive analysis of the emerging market trends along with the drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the Recruitment and Staffing Market to offer worthwhile insights and current scenario for making right decision. The report covers the prominent players in the market with detailed SWOT analysis, financial overview, and key developments of the products/services from the past three years. Moreover, the report also offers a 360º outlook of the market through the competitive landscape of the global industry player and helps the companies to garner Recruitment and Staffing Market revenue by understanding the strategic growth approaches.

Major Types of Recruitment and Staffing covered are:

Temporary Staffing

Permanent Staffing

Other HR Alternatives

Major Applications of Recruitment and Staffing covered are:

BFSI

Government

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Retail

Other

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Recruitment and Staffing consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Recruitment and Staffing market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Recruitment and Staffing manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Recruitment and Staffing with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Recruitment and Staffing Market Size

2.2 Recruitment and Staffing Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Recruitment and Staffing Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Recruitment and Staffing Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Recruitment and Staffing Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Recruitment and Staffing Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Recruitment and Staffing Sales by Product

4.2 Global Recruitment and Staffing Revenue by Product

4.3 Recruitment and Staffing Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Recruitment and Staffing Breakdown Data by End User

In the end, Recruitment and Staffing industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

