Security Assertion Markup Language Market Evolving Technologies, Emerging Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Market is valued approximately USD 1.3 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14.2 % over the forecast period 2019-2026. Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) is an open standard that allows identity providers (IdP) to pass authorization credentials to service providers (SP). Moreover, Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) allows service providers and user identity providers to exit separately from each other.

Growing need for providing enhanced, consistent and unified identity (UI) services to the customers and employees would fuel the market growth over the forecast period. Bring your own device trend emerged as the driving factor for the market growth. For instance, as per computer economics report in 2017, 59% of organizations currently allow employees to bring their own devices in the workplace. Thus, rising demand for BYOD is expected to fuel the global security assertion markup language (SAML) market.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

The regional analysis of global Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to growing adoption of cloud computing, internet of things and others. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Solution

Services

By Deployment Type:

Cloud

On-Premises

By Organization Size:

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Industry Vertical:

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

Government and Defence

IT and Telecommunication

Energy and Utilities

Manufacturing

Retail

Healthcare

