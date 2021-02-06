Smart Card in Government Market Global Market Strategies, Opportunity, Demand, Revenue Analysis And Forecast To 2025
Smart Card in Government Market – 2019-2025
Report Description:
Smart Card in Government are the products that strengthen leather and protect it from water using Smart cards are pocket-sized cards that are embedded with integrated circuits. Smart cards can be used in many sectors such as banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI); transportation; government; and healthcare for identification and authentication. They provide individuals with authorized access to secured premises of an organization to ensure data security and confidentiality. Smart cards are used for various applications such as payments and transit ticketing.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Gemalto
Giesecke & Devrient
Oberthur Technologies
Morpho (Safran)
VALID
Eastcompeace
Wuhan Tianyu
Datang
APAC is the largest market for smart cards in the government sector and accounted for around 45% of the overall market share during 2017. Some of the major APAC countries contributing to the market growth are Australia, China, Japan, and India as they face a high risk of fraudulent activities. Factors such as the high adoption of contactless smart cards for near-field communication (NFC) payments will drive the demand for smart cards in the region.
Table of Content:
1 Study Coverage
2 Executive Summary
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
4 Breakdown Data by Type
5 Breakdown Data by Application
…
11 Company Profiles
12 Future Forecast
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
Continued …
