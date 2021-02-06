Smart Speaker Market By Deployment, Capability, Equipment and End User – Global Industry Analysis And Forecast To 2027

Smart speakers are wireless speakers that are equipped with advanced technologies including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, virtual assistant and/or other wireless protocols. Increasing advancements in natural language processing, speech recognition, and quality enhancements in the microphones are creating new growth avenues for the smart speaker market.

The “Global Smart Speaker Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the smart speaker industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of smart speaker market with detailed market segmentation by component, IVA type, and application. The global smart speaker market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading smart speaker market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The smart speaker market is anticipated to grow owing to driving factors such as rising demand for consumer electronics and rising penetration of smart homes. However, factors including rise in privacy concerns is hampering the growth of the smart speaker market to a certain extent. Proliferation of 5G technologies is opportunistic for the growth of the market.

The global smart speaker market is segmented on the basis of component, intelligent virtual assistant type and application. Based on component, the market is segmented as hardware and software. Further, based on IVA type, the market is divided into Google Assistant, Cortana, Siri, Alexa, and others. Based on application, the market is categorized into consumer, smart home, smart office, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global smart speaker market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The smart speaker market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Leading Key Players:

Alphabet, Inc.

Amazon.com, Inc.

Apple, Inc.

Harman International

Bose Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Pioneer Corporation

Sonos

Sony Corporation

Xiaomi Corporation

The report analyzes factors affecting smart speaker market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the smart speaker market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the smart speaker market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from smart speaker market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for smart speaker in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the smart speaker market.

The report also includes the profiles of key smart speaker companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

