Smartwatch Market Development Trends and Brand Strategies 2018-2022 – Estimated To Grow At A CAGR Value of 16%

The global smart watch shipment volume is estimated to reach 134 million units in 2020 as the market has been inspired by the new generation of Apple Watch which can work without an iPhone and perform outstandingly in the medical sector over the years. As a result, the CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of the global smart watch market between 2018 and 2022 is estimated at 16%. Apple Watch has been the most appealing with unique functions and appearance and thus has been the best-selling product of its kind over the past two years.

For this reason, other counterparts have been imitating Apple Watch & specifications and functions. This report provides the development of the global smart watch market, focuses on three key development trends observed and examines product strategies of key players, such as Apple, Fitbit, Fossil, and Garmin.

Table of Contents

Development of the Global Smart watch Industry

1.1 Apple Watch to Drive Global Market Growth

1.2 Apple the Biggest Player in Smart watch Market

Global Development of Smart watch Features

2.1 Three Major Smart watch Trends

2.2 Three Development Trends of Smart watch Functions

2.2.1 Direct Internet connectivity as Key Feature of Multi-functional Smart watches

2.2.2 Popularization of NFC Payment

2.2.3 Smart watches as Personal Health Monitoring Gadgets

Product Strategies of Leading Smart watch Vendors

3.1 Apple Taps into MVNO Market with Direct Internet Access

3.2 Fitbit Targets Demand for High Price-Performance Products and Aggressively Taps into Healthcare Market

3.3 Fossil Defends Market Share with Fast Time-to-Market Strategy and Basic Smart watch Functions

3.4 Garmin Avoids Competition with GPS Smart watches Designed for Sports

3.5 Smart watch Features Give a Clue to Vendors & Future Developments

MIC Perspective

Glossary of Terms

List of Companies

List of Tables

Table 1 Worldwide Smart watch Shipments by Vendor, 2016 – 2017

Table 2 Development of Smart watch Functions in 2017 and 2018

List of Figures

Figure 1 Worldwide Shipment Volume of Smart Wearable Devices, 2015 – 2022

Figure 2 Features and Prices of Top 5 Smart watch Brands

Figure 3 DexcomG5 Continuous Glucose Monitoring System Co-developed by Fitbit and Dexcom

Figure 4 Fossil & Smart watch with Watch Hand Movements

Figure 5 Comparison of Smart watch Features Provided by Vendors

