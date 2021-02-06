Sodium Hypochlorite Solutions Market : Industry Outlook, Size & Forecast 2019-2025

Global Sodium Hypochlorite Solutions Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major driving factors of global sodium hypochlorite solutions market are rising in industrialization and growing demand across end user industries. The sodium hypochlorite solutions market is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period, due to the increasing population. The major restraining factor of global sodium hypochlorite solutions market is several health concerns. The sodium hypochlorite market is driven by its demand in water treatment applications and household bleach products specially stain remover and surface cleaner formulations. However, instability and hazardous nature of sodium hypochlorite due to its strong oxidizing properties might hamper the market growth. Sodium hypochlorite (NaClO) is a chemical compound consisting of sodium (Na), oxygen (O), and chlorine (Cl) that has been used for bleaching and disinfecting. Now, sodium hypochlorite (commonly called chlorine bleach or simply bleach) is mass produced by the chlorination of soda ash. Sodium hypochlorite is a widely used household bleaching agent due to its high oxidizing strength. It is extensively used in cleaner formulations for clothes as well as surfaces. Sodium hypochlorite is used as a disinfectant in surface cleaner formulations, especially in hotels and equipment for food processing. Some other uses for sodium hypochlorite include neutralizing chemical agent for nerve gas disposal and as biocide and pulp digestion chemical in endodontic applications by dentists.

The regional analysis of Global Sodium Hypochlorite Solutions Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading player in global sodium hypochlorite solutions market due to the rapid growth of end-user industries. Countries such as China and India are among the major agricultural producers. China is the leading manufacturer of paints and chemicals. Thus, the sodium hypochlorite market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period. North America is another major consumer for sodium hypochlorite especially in the dental care and waste water treatment applications. In Rest of the World, Brazil, Argentina and South Africa contribute to major demand for the market. Europe is expected to witness comparatively slower growth than other regions due to its stringent regulations.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

. 20% Solution

. 10% Solution

. Others

By Application:

. Chemical use

. Agricultural use

. Water treatment

. Others

By Regions:

. North America

o U.S.

o Canada

. Europe

o UK

o Germany

. Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

. Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

. Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include BASF, AkzoNobel, AGC, Arkema, Olin Chlor Alkali, INEOS, Occidental, Sumitomo Chem, Aditya birla, Vertex Chem, JSC Kaustik, Orica Watercare, Alexander, Orient Enterptles Chemical, Takasugi Pharmaceutical and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Sodium Hypochlorite Solutions Market in Market Study:

. Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

. Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

. Venture capitalists

. Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

. Third-party knowledge providers

. Investment bankers

. Investors

