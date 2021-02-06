Solar Pumps Market 2027 grow in future by size, developments, trends by Grundfos , Rainbow Power Company , Shakti Pumps , Solar Power and Pump Company

The solar pumps run on electricity generated by the solar panels and are advantageous over conventional pumps on account of cleaner energy source. Emerging world economies, such as India and China, in the APAC regions, present immense market potential on account of inadequate generation and massive consumption in these regions. Besides, the government in these countries are continually working towards deploying solar pumps and are increasingly offering subsidies and assistance for the same.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The solar pumps market is anticipated to witness a healthy growth in the forecast period with increasing agricultural activities and financial incentives from the government encouraging exploitation of renewable energy. Moreover, strict regulations to reduce carbon footprint is further expected to fuel the growth of the solar pumps market. The high initial costs over conventional diesel pumps, however, may hamper the growth of the solar pumps market. Nonetheless, depleting fossil fuels, leading to greater dependency on renewable energy, offer substantial growth opportunities for the players operating in the solar pumps market during the forecast period.

Top Companies Covered in this Report

1. American West Windmill and Solar Co.

2. Bright Solar Limited

3. Grundfos

4. LORENTZ

5. Rainbow Power Company Ltd

6. Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd.

7. Solar Power and Pump Company, LLC

8. Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd.

9. USL

10. Wenling Jintai Pump Factory Limited

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Solar Pumps Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the electronics and semiconductor industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of solar pumps market with detailed market segmentation by product type, end user, pump capacity, and geography. The global solar pumps market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading solar pumps market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global solar pumps market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user and pump capacity. Based on product type, the market is segmented as DC surface suction solar pumps, DC submersible solar pumps, AC submersible solar pumps, and AC floating solar pumps. On the basis of the end user, the market is segmented as residential and commercial. On the other h and , by pump capacity, the market is segmented as below 5PH, Up to 5PH, 6 to 8PH, and above 8PH.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global solar pumps market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The solar pumps market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

