Specialty Adhesives Market Explored In the Latest Research by Key Player Adirondack specialty adhesives, Advanced Adhesive Technologies, Bostik and Henkel AG and Company

An adhesive is an amalgam which sticks or bids two items together. They are either made naturally or from human-made materials. The use of adhesives are also used in some binding techniques like sewing, mechanical fastening, and thermal bonding. Adhesive tapes, glue, and sticky tac are some common examples. Specialty adhesives are adhesives uses as bonds across various industries having their main uses in hospitals, automotive sectors, and construction activities. Specialty adhesives mainly find their applications in automotive and medical sectors.

The Key Players Profiled In The Market Include:

1. Adirondack specialty adhesives

2. Advanced Adhesive Technologies, Inc.

3. Bostik

4. Henkel AG and Company, KGaA

5. Master Bond Inc.

6. Nexus Adhesives Pty Ltd.

7. Permatex

8. Savare Specialty Adhesives

9. Selleys

10. Specialty Adhesives, Inc.

The global specialty adhesives is segmented on the basis of type, end use industry and geography. On the basis of type the market classify into cyanoacrylates, polyvinyl acetate, polyurethanes, acrylic and others. The market on the basis of end use industry is bifurcated into automotive, aerospace, construction, marine, medical, military and others.

The global study on Specialty Adhesives Market sums up area wise market distribution with respect to five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America covering the political, economic, social, and technological scenario for each region and its impact on the market. The report further breaks down the analysis for the major countries in these regions to provide a detailed picture of the market share and growth rate.

