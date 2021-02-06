Substation Grounding System Market 2019 | Genius Protection System , Hubbell , Lightning Protection Systems , Littelfuse

The substation grounding system ensures safety against electrical transmission accidents in substations. Countries in the Asia Pacific are witnessing massive investments in the infrastructure and power sector for substation grounding system by the government in these regions. Focus on rural electricity supply and residential and commercial developments also supports the growth of the substation grounding system in these regions.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The substation grounding system market is expected to witness growth in the forecast period on account of development in power sector and urbanization and industrialization in developing nations. Furthermore, the dem and for electricity and increasing investment for infrastructure project is expected to boost the growth of the substation grounding system market. However, lengthy approval process and fragmentation of power devices in remote regions may hamper the market growth. Nonetheless, modern technologies and software assistance offer lucrative opportunities for the substation grounding system market and the key players involved during the forecast period.

Top Companies Covered in this Report

1. ABB Group

2. E and S Grounding Solutions

3. Eaton Corporation

4. Genius Protection System

5. Hubbell

6. Lightning Protection Systems Inc

7. Littelfuse, Inc.

8. Safe Engineering Services and technologies ltd.

9. Siemens AG

10. Southwire Company, LLC

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Substation Grounding System Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the manufacturing and construction industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of substation grounding system market with detailed market segmentation by solution, component, application, and geography. The global substation grounding system market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading substation grounding system market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global substation grounding system market is segmented on the basis of solution, component, and application. Based on solution, the market is segmented as hardware, software, and consultation. On the basis of the component, the market is segmented as conductor, connector, wires, and others. The market on the basis of the application is classified as power transmission, distribution network, and renewable energy.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global substation grounding system market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The substation grounding system market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table of Contents

1.INTRODUCTION

2.KEY TAKEAWAYS

3.RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4.SUBSTATION GROUNDING SYSTEM MARKET L and SCAPE

5.SUBSTATION GROUNDING SYSTEM MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6.SUBSTATION GROUNDING SYSTEM MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7.SUBSTATION GROUNDING SYSTEM MARKET – REVENUE and FORECASTS TO 2027 – SOLUTION

8.SUBSTATION GROUNDING SYSTEM MARKET – REVENUE and FORECASTS TO 2027 – COMPONENT

9.SUBSTATION GROUNDING SYSTEM MARKET – REVENUE and FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION

10.SUBSTATION GROUNDING SYSTEM MARKET REVENUE and FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

11.INDUSTRY L and SCAPE

12.SUBSTATION GROUNDING SYSTEM MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

