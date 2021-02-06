Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market Professional Survey Report 2025 – Accenture PLC, Alcatel-Lucent S.A., Amdocs, Inc., CERILLION PLC, CSG Systems International Inc., Ericsson, XURA, SAP SE, Redknee Inc., Oracle Corporation

A blend of top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to come to the exact market sizes and development rates of the global telecom billing and revenue management market and its segments. Various secondary information sources were used to find the overall revenues, product portfolios and geographic reach of the companies operating in the telecom billing and revenue management market. Estimates of the solution, services and deployment type classification revenues were confirmed and validated through primary interviews. Primary interviews are conducted with various players in telecom billing ecosystem and key opinion leaders to confirm the provided percentage split and market share.

The telecom billing and revenue management market is divided on the basis of solutions, services and deployment models, the solutions segment is further categorized on the basis of billing and charging software, mediation software, fraud management software, revenue assurance software, partner and interconnects management software, the service segment is further classified on the basis of, managed services, operations services, consulting services, and system integration services. The market is further classified on the basis of deployment types into cloud-based deployment, on-premise deployment and hybrid deployment

The geographic segments considered in this report are North America (NA), Middle East & Africa (MEA), Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe (EU), and South America (SAM). The geographic analysis highlights that Asia-pacific accounted for the major share in the global telecom billing and revenue management market in 2015. The Asia-pacific region is also expected to register a faster growth from 2016 to 2025, due to the increasing technological adoption trends in this region.

The key drivers for this market are increasing mobile penetration in emerging market and high growth of telecom industry in the last few years and increasing data consumption trend, increasing preference and shift towards cloud-based solutions and services is providing ample opportunity for the growth of telecomm billing and revenue management market.

The report provides qualitative and qualitative insights about growth rates, key market shares and factors driving the market drivers for all segments. The report highlights the growth rates and market sizes of various segment and highlights the sections expected to experience high growth rate in various geographic segments. The report also consist of company profiles of the market leaders and various players in the telecom billing and revenue management ecosystems. These company profiles include product portfolios, market developments, financial performances and SWOT analysis for each company. The report also offers a competitive landscape of the telecom billing and revenue management market.

