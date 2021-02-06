Third Party Logistics Market Overview, Business Growth, Demand and Top Key Players: AmeriCold Logistics LLC, DHL Supply Chain, FedEx, Nippon Express Co., Ltd, UPS Supply Chain Solutions

Third Party Logistics Global Market Report 2019-2023

Third-party logistics (3PL) is a business arrangement in which companies outsource their logistics operations to a specialized service provider that offers customized on-demand transportation, warehousing, distribution, and freight and forwarding services.

Increasing advancements in e-commerce across the retail sector is expected to drive the growth prospects for the global 3PL market in the forthcoming years. Some of the major factors responsible for the expansion of the e-commerce sector includes the increased adoption of the Internet and mobile services. Also, it has been observed that elements such as efficient inventory management and quick delivery are important for the operational success of this sector. As a result, the demand for efficient delivery systems, inventory management, small package deliveries, individualized shipping time, and freight forwarding are increasing, driving the third-party logistics market size.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: AmeriCold Logistics LLC, DHL Supply Chain, FedEx, Nippon Express Co., Ltd, UPS Supply Chain Solutions

This Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.

Besides, the report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value.

Product Type Segmentation

DCC

DTM

ITM

Logistics software

Industry Segmentation

Air

Sea

Rail & Road

Table of Content:

Section 1 Third Party Logistics (3PL) Product Definition

Section 2 Global Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview

Section 3 Manufacturer Third Party Logistics (3PL) Business Introduction

Section 4 Global Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market Segmentation (Region Level)

Section 5 Global Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market Segmentation (Product Type Level)

Section 6 Global Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market Segmentation (Industry Level)

Section 7 Global Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market Segmentation (Channel Level)

Section 8 Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market Forecast 2018-2023

Section 9 Third Party Logistics (3PL) Segmentation Product Type

Section 10 Third Party Logistics (3PL) Segmentation Industry

Section 11 Third Party Logistics (3PL) Cost of Production Analysis

