Urban Air Mobility Market Increasing Demand with Leading Key Players: Kitty Hawk, Lilium, EHang, Volocopter, Airbus, Honeywell

Global Urban Air Mobility Market 2019 by Company Regions Type and Application Forecast to 2024

Urban air mobility (UAM) is an aviation industry term for on-demand and automated passenger or cargo-carrying air transportation services, typically flown without a pilot.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Urban Air Mobility (UAM).

This report studies the Urban Air Mobility (UAM) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Urban Air Mobility (UAM) market by product type and applications/end industries.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Kitty Hawk, Lilium, EHang, Volocopter, Airbus, Honeywell

Market Segment by Type, covers

Infrastructure

Platform

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Air Taxi

Personal Air Vehicle

Cargo Air Vehicle

Air Ambulance

Others

Table of Content:

1 Urban Air Mobility (UAM) Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Kitty Hawk

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Urban Air Mobility (UAM) Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Kitty Hawk Urban Air Mobility (UAM) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Lilium

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Urban Air Mobility (UAM) Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Lilium Urban Air Mobility (UAM) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 EHang

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Urban Air Mobility (UAM) Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 EHang Urban Air Mobility (UAM) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Volocopter

3 Global Urban Air Mobility (UAM) Market Competition, by Players

4 Global Urban Air Mobility (UAM) Market Size by Regions

5 North America Urban Air Mobility (UAM) Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Urban Air Mobility (UAM) Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Urban Air Mobility (UAM) Revenue by Countries

8 South America Urban Air Mobility (UAM) Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Urban Air Mobility (UAM) by Countries

10 Global Urban Air Mobility (UAM) Market Segment by Type

11 Global Urban Air Mobility (UAM) Market Segment by Application

12 Global Urban Air Mobility (UAM) Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

