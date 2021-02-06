Viscose Staple Fiber Market Boosted By Rising Demand for Digitization in Organizations with Key Player Aditya Birla Chemicals, Jilin Chemical Fiber Group, Kelheim Fibers and Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft

The Insight Partners has published a new research report on Global Viscose Staple Fiber Market sizes, upcoming industry trends and growth opportunity through 2019-2027. This study comprises of prominent data which makes it a beneficial source for investors, analysts and industry experts to acquire necessary knowledge associated to the fundamental market trends, opportunities and growth drivers. The Viscose Staple Fiber Industry Key Manufacturer, to describe, define and analyze the value, market share, trends, market demand, research, competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in the coming years.

Viscose staple fiber is also known as hybrid nylon fiber. It is a kind of unique fiber which possess the same characteristics like cotton and obtained from the dissolved wood pulp and sodium hydroxide in presence of carbon disulfide. The viscose staple fiber is made up of alkali cellulose and present in the form of sodium cellulose xanthate. The two basic type of production process are lyocell and modal processing. It is applied in various industries such as apparels, home textile, home furnishing, dress materials, etc.

The Key Players Profiled In The Market Include:

1. Aditya Birla Chemicals

2. Glanzstoff Austria Gmbh. and Co. Kg.

3. Jilin Chemical Fiber Group Co. Ltd

4. Kelheim Fibers Gmbh.

5. Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft

6. Nanjing Chemical Fibre Co. Ltd.

7. Sateri

8. Sniace Group

9. Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co. Ltd.

10. Yibin Grace Company Limited

The global viscose staple fiber market is segmented on the basis of production process and application. On the basis of production process, the viscose staple fiber market is segmented into, rayon grade pulp, caustic soda, carbon disulphide and sulphuric acid . On the basis of application, the market is bifurcated into, textiles & apparels, non-woven and specialty, healthcare, automotive and others.

The research thoroughly establishes critical market drivers, well-identified restraints, future opportunities, and ongoing trends of the market with essential statistics to provide precise data in terms of value and volume. The report focuses on the competitive landscape along with the SWOT analysis of some leading company profiles that have a significant impact on global market practices.

The global study on Viscose Staple Fiber Market sums up area wise market distribution with respect to five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America covering the political, economic, social, and technological scenario for each region and its impact on the market. The report further breaks down the analysis for the major countries in these regions to provide a detailed picture of the market share and growth rate.

