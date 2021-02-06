Visualization & 3D Rendering Software Market Global Production, Growth, Share, Demand and Forecast to 2025 –Solid Iris Technologies, Solid Angle S.L., Chaos Group, Act-3D B.V., Dassault Systems, Autodesk Inc., Otoy, Inc., Nvidia Corporation, Next Limit Technologies, Christie Digital Systems USA, Inc.

Market Introduction:

An increasing need for faster and efficient solutions, surging demand for gaming & videography and growing construction & infrastructure developments are the key factors driving the global visualization & 3D rendering software market. Also, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to provide numerous profitable opportunities for the market players operating in the visualization & 3D rendering software market in the coming years. The region comprises of a broad geographical footprint that embeds significant growth of industrial as well as technological sectors.

Market Insights

On-premise is the leading segment in deployment type

The deployment type of visualization and 3D rendering software market includes cloud and on-premise. In the year 2017, on-premise held the largest share of visualization and 3D rendering software market. This is due to the reason that many of the companies don’t prefer giving their personal data to other organizations for the digital transformation. Also, data of some of the industry verticals such as government and public sector organizations, and BFSI is highly secured and can’t be transferred to any of the outer organizations. Therefore, these industry verticals opt for on-premise visualization and 3D rendering in which the software and hardware are implemented in the organization and everything is observed and governed under the client organization.

Some of the Leading Player’s of – Visualization & 3D Rendering Software Market

Solid Iris Technologies

Solid Angle S.L.

Chaos Group

Act-3D B.V.

Dassault Systems

Autodesk Inc.

Otoy, Inc.

Nvidia Corporation

Next Limit Technologies

Christie Digital Systems USA, Inc.

Strategic Insights

New product development was observed as the most adopted strategy in global visualization & 3D rendering software market. Few of the recent strategies by some of the players in visualization & 3D rendering software market landscape are listed below-

2018: AutoDesk collaborated with Surbana Jurong, for promoting the adoption of advanced technology, sustainable design quality as well as digital skills development to boost Surbana Jurong’s technological leadership and competitive differentiation.

2018: Dassault Systems announced that it has entered into a cooperation agreement with Dassault Aviation for the adoption of 3DEXPERIENCE platform for maintaining its digital industrial processes.

2018: NVIDIA’s GPU Cloud support Microsoft Azure, for optimizing HPC software and deep learning to several researchers, data scientists, and developers.

GLOBAL VISUALIZATION AND 3D RENDERING SOFTWARE- MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Application

Training Simulation

Marketing & Advertisement

Video Games

Product Visualization

Architectural Visualization

By Deployment Type

On-Premise

Cloud

By End User

Media & Entertainment

Architecture

Construction & Building

Design & Engineering

Healthcare

Others

