What Will Generate the Next Growth Up-Surge in Baby Skin Care Market?

Global baby skin care market size is projected to be valued USD 18.33 billion by 2025 growing at a CAGR of 6.21% during the forecast period. Growing population, increasing demand for natural baby skin care products and increasing use of baby skin care products by adults especially by females to moisturize and care for their skin is expected to boost the sales of baby skin care products globally. The Baby Skin Care Product Market is continuously growing on surging trend in the global scenario.

Key driving factors of global Baby Skin Care Product market include growth in distribution channel such as online & offline and product innovation & competition driven price reduction. In addition, growing infant population and increasing awareness about children healthcare among parents is also a major factor which exerts positive influence in the market growth of baby skin care products. The major factor limiting the market growth of global Baby Skin Care Product market is online marketing for baby care products has not emerged significantly in developing countries such as Brazil. Baby skin care product are the consumer products which are used for the nourishment & care of skin of babies and infant. Baby skin care products offers various benefits such as moisturize new born skin, mild and safe for newborns, protect from skin infection, supports healthy environment for babies and provides properly nourishment to baby’s skin.

The regional analysis of Global Baby Skin Care Product Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share with 30% in 2017 owing to high product innovation, increasing working women population in the major countries such a China, Japan and India. Europe also contributes a satisfactory growth in the global Baby Skin Care Product market due to increasing health concern about infant health. North America is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to increasing investment of baby care products by the leading manufacturers. The flourishing Middle East and Africa is likely to boost the growth of baby care products across the region in near future owing to increasing disposable income and improved socio-economic condition.

Significant market players included in this report are:

• Gaia Skin Natural

• Green People Company Limited

• Nuby

• Baby Mantra

• Hipp GmbH & Co. Vertrieb KG

• Biotropic Cosmetica

• Chicco

• Krauter Healthcare Ltd.

• Himalaya Herbals

• Made4Baby

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Baby Soaps

Baby Lotion

Baby Powder

Petroleum Jelly

Diaper Rash Ointment

Baby Oil

Baby Laundry Detergent

By Distribution Channel:

Wholesalers

Retailers

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Online Retail

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Baby Skin Care Product Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

