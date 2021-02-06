WiFi as a Service Market Growth, Trends and SWOT Analysis of Top Key Players: Cisco Systems, Huawei Technologies, ARRIS, HPE, Aerohive Networks, Singtel, Fujitsu, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, D-Link Corporation, Rogers Communications

Global WiFi as a Service Market 2019 by Company Regions Type and Application Forecast to 2024

The North American region is projected to lead the WiFi as a service market during the forecast period.Based on service, the managed services segment is projected to lead the WiFi as a service market during the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of WiFi as a Service.

This report studies the WiFi as a Service market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the WiFi as a Service market by product type and applications/end industries.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Cisco Systems, Huawei Technologies, ARRIS, HPE, Aerohive Networks, Singtel, Fujitsu, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, D-Link Corporation, Rogers Communications, Telstra Corporation, Viasat, Extreme Networks, Arista Networks, Riverbed Technology, 4ipnet, Edgecore Networks

Market Segment by Type, covers

Professional Services

Managed Services

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Education

Retail

Travel and Hospitality

Others

Table of Content:

1 WiFi as a Service Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Cisco Systems

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 WiFi as a Service Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Cisco Systems WiFi as a Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Huawei Technologies

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 WiFi as a Service Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Huawei Technologies WiFi as a Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 ARRIS

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 WiFi as a Service Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 ARRIS WiFi as a Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 HPE

3 Global WiFi as a Service Market Competition, by Players

4 Global WiFi as a Service Market Size by Regions

5 North America WiFi as a Service Revenue by Countries

6 Europe WiFi as a Service Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific WiFi as a Service Revenue by Countries

8 South America WiFi as a Service Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue WiFi as a Service by Countries

10 Global WiFi as a Service Market Segment by Type

11 Global WiFi as a Service Market Segment by Application

12 Global WiFi as a Service Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

