Agricultural Sprayers Market Projected to Experience Major Revenue Boost during the Period 2018-2025 | John Deere ,Yamaha

Global Agricultural Sprayers Market valued approximately USD 1.8 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.12 % over the forecast period 2018-2025. Rising production of cereals & grains in Asian countries, increasing focus on farm efficiency and productivity along with the government support towards modern agricultural are some key trends that are responsible for the wide adoption of Agricultural Sprayers globally. According to the FAO Organization by 2027, global cereal production is anticipated to expand by 13%. The production of wheat is expected to increase from 750 MT in 2018 to around 833 Mt in 2027 with most of the growth in India (20MT) followed by European Union (12 Mt), the Russia Federation (10 Mt) and Turkey (5 Mt). Similarly, maize consumption is anticipated to increase by 16% by 2027. Thus, rising production of cereal and grains coupled with the growing focus on productivity and farm efficiency would increase the demand for agricultural sprays thereby, aiding the growth of the global agricultural sprays market over the forecast period of 2018-2025. Further, growing trend modern farming practices offers lucrative growth prospects for the global Agricultural Sprayers market globally over the forecast period. However, high costs related to the modern agricultural equipment is the major factor that impede the growth of global Agricultural Sprayers market.

Get Sample Copy of ” Agricultural Sprayers market ” Report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/BRC00018126

Top Companies Covered in this Report

– John Deere

– CNH Industrial

– Kubota

– Mahindra & Mahindra

– Stihl

– Agco Corporation

– Yamaha

– Bucher Industries

– DJI

– Exel Industries

Based on segmentation, the Agricultural Sprayers market is segmented into type, capacity, farm size, power source, technology and crop. The type segment of global agricultural sprayers market is classified into handheld, self-propelled, tractor-mounted, trailed and aerial of which trailed holds the leading position as these are more economical as compared to others. On the basis of capacity segment, the market is bifurcated into ultra-low volume, low volume and high volume. The farm size segment included large, medium and small as its segment. Further, the Crop segment is diversified into cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables and others of which cereals & grains dominates the market as corn and wheat are abundantly grown in various region and agricultural sprayers works as the major component. Technology segment of global agricultural sprayers market is classified into hydraulic nozzle spray technology (hydraulic spray systems), air-assisted electrostatic spray technology, variable rate technology (vrt) and others.

The regional analysis of agricultural testing market is considered for the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and ROW. Asia-Pacific have occupied major share in the global agricultural sprayers market. Major reasons for the dominance of Asia-Pacific are high adoption of agricultural equipment in India and rising cereal and grains production. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing region headed by India in terms of market share. The growth witnessed by Asia-Pacific is owing to the high percentage of agricultural land present in this region.

Get Discount on this Report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/BRC00018126

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

– Handheld

– Self-Propelled

o Low HP

o Medium HP

o High HP

– Tractor-Mounted

– Trailed

– Aerial

By Capacity:

– Ultra-Low Volume

– Low Volume

– High Volume

By Farm Size:

– Large

– Medium

– Small

By Technology:

– Hydraulic Nozzle Spray Technology (Hydraulic Spray Systems)

– Air-Assisted Electrostatic Spray Technology

– Variable Rate Technology (VRT)

– Others

By Power Source

– Fuel-Based

– Electric & Battery-Driven

– Solar

– Manual

By Crop:

– Cereals & Grains

– Oilseeds & Pulses

– Fruits & Vegetables

– Others

Place a Direct Purchase of this Report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/BRC00018126

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Global Agricultural Sprayers Market Definition and Scope

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Global Agricultural Sprayers Market Dynamics

Chapter 5. Global Agricultural Sprayers Market, By Type

Chapter 6. Global Agricultural Sprayers Market, By Capacity

Chapter 7. Global Agricultural Sprayers Market, By Farm Size

Chapter 8. Global Agricultural Sprayers Market, By Technology

Chapter 9. Global Agricultural Sprayers Market, By Power Source

Chapter 10. Global Agricultural Sprayers Market, By Crop

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About Premiummarketinsights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.