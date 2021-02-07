Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market Growth Report and Outlook to 2027 – AB Volvo, Daimler AG., Robert Bosch GmbH, NVIDIA Corporation, Intel Corporation, Microsoft

This market research report administers a broad view of the Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market on a Global basis, presenting a forecast and statistics in terms of revenue during the forecast period. It covers an illustrative study with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Additionally, it demonstrates the future aspects and portrays a sketch of the key players involved in the Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market growth in terms of revenue.

Artificial intelligence in transportation helps the transportation companies to ensure public safety for their service. Artificial Intelligence in transportation makes use of various concepts like deep learning, computer vision, and context awareness to know the way the drivers handle their resources. The global artificial intelligence in the transportation market is experiencing high demand due to the increasing popularity of the autonomous vehicle. Various organizations are using AI in transportation solutions for data collection and decision making. The growing use of autonomous vehicles, and need to control the operational costs are the major factors that are expected to support the growth of artificial intelligence in transportation market whereas failure in performance is the major factor that is expected to slow down the growth of this market.

Get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPAT00002404/

Leading key market players mentioned in the report:- AB Volvo, Daimler AG., Robert Bosch GmbH, NVIDIA Corporation, Intel Corporation, Microsoft, Aimotive, Third Space Auto Ltd., MOMENTA, and Xevo among others.

A detailed SWOT analysis of Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market provides strategic intelligence on Strengths and weaknesses of key players operating in this market, Category and country prospects for growth, Challenges and intimidations from current competition and future growth prospects, Global and regional market positions.

What the report features:-

Global analysis of Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market from 2018 – 2027 illustrating the progression of the market.

Forecast and analysis of Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market by component, solution, type, application, and geography from 2018 – 2027

Forecast and analysis of Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America

The report contains imperative and pivotal details affecting the developments and growth of the market and also talks about the restricting factors that may restrain the Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market growth during the forecast period. Segmentations of the market are examined specifically to provide knowledge for supplementary market investments. Segmentation of the market on the basis of component, solution, type, application, and geography are elucidated in details portraying a descriptive structure of the market trends and restrictions affecting the Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market through the segments and sub-segments.

The “Global Artificial intelligence in Transportation Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the artificial intelligence in transportation industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global artificial intelligence in transportation market with detailed market segmentation by offering, technology, application, process, and geography. The global artificial intelligence in transportation market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the artificial intelligence in transportation market.

The report also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America providing an exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive Porter’s five forces analysis on a global scenario. Also, key Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION

KEY TAKEAWAYS

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market LANDSCAPE

Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market – KEY INDUSTRY DYNAMICS

Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market – GLOBAL ANALYSIS

Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TYPE

Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – Application

Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

APPENDIX

Inquiry for Discount: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPAT00002404/

About Us

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services.

We are committed to providing highest quality research and consulting services to our customers. We help our clients understand key market trends, identify opportunities, and make informed decisions by providing market research solutions at an affordable cost.

Contact us

The Insight partners,

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

Home: https://www.theinsightpartners.com