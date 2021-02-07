Beer Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

Global Beer Industry

Global beer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period (2018-2023). Beer is the most widely consumed alcoholic beverage across the globe. The beer market is growing significantly due to growing youth population and rising popularity of beer among them. Growing market for craft beer and availability of low alcohol beer are also motivating the market. Moreover, there are certain factors that are restraining the market such as availability of substitute products, increased age of alcohol consumption, heavy regulations and tax laws. However, a vast opportunity can be seen in future due to rising demand of beer from emerging economies such as India, China, Brazil and Korea. The introduction of flavoured and low alcohol beer is also attracting consumers from across the globe.

The global beer market is studied on the basis of the geographical regions and has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Rest of the World. North America is the largest market in terms of revenue. North America market is driven by high consumption of alcohol, high standards of living, eased regulation and reduced legal age for alcohol consumption. Europe is second to North America in terms of revenue generation. It is home to some of the top brands and popular beers in the world. Europe is the most liberal market for beer consumption. The major countries that will contribute into the growth of the market includes UK, Germany, Italy, Spain and France. Asia Pacific market is expected to witness the highest growth rate. The major countries contributing into the growth of beer market in the APAC region includes China, India, Korea, Thailand and Japan. Larger customer base, high consumption of beer, significant youth population are the major factors driving the APAC region.

Global beer market players such as Anheuser-Busch InBev, Heineken, Kirin Holdings, and Asahi Group are contributing significantly into the growth of the market. Snow, Tsingtao, Bud light, Budweiser, Heineken, Corona, Tuborg and Carlsberg are the highest selling beers across the globe. The companies are focusing on product innovations, expansions, M&A, finding new market or innovation in their core competency in order to expand individual market share. The report includes detailed market overview, strategic recommendations, key company analysis, key findings, analyst insights, market determinants, market segmentation and company profiling of the market.

Research methodology

The study of beer market is incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by research team at OMR. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to breakdown the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast, and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. Our team collects facts and data related to the market from different geography to provide a better regional outlook. In the report, the country level analysis is provided by analyzing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behavior, and macro-economic factors. Numbers extracted from secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables our analyst to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. Our analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders, and industry experts. Primary research brings the authenticity in our reports.

Secondary sources include:

• Financial reports of companies profiled in the market

• Authentic public databases such as WHO, World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), among others.

• Whitepapers, research-papers, and news blogs.

• Company websites and their product catalogue.

• Stack holders such as manufacturers, distributers, suppliers.

The report is intended for beer manufacturers, distributers, suppliers, existing market players, potential entrants and other private companies for overall market analysis, and competitive analysis. The report provides in-depth analysis on market determinants, pricing and market size. The report will serve as a source for 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly integrating different models such as PEST analysis, delivering insights into the market for better business decisions.

Market segments

1. Global Beer Market Research and Analysis, By Production

2. Global Beer Market Research and Analysis, By Category

3. Global Beer Market Research and Analysis, By Packaging

4. Global Beer Market Research and Analysis, By Region

THE REPORT COVERS:

• Comprehensive research methodology of Global Beer Market.

• This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

• Exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

• Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the Global Beer Market.

• Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the Global Beer Market.

• Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

• Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

