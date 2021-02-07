Brazil and Mexico Oleochemicals Market Projected to Reach $782.3 million by 2025 – EMERY, Musim Mas, CREMER OLEO, Wilmar, QUIMIC

Oleochemicals are chemical products, which are derived from animal or vegetable triglycerides. These products are viewed as natural, green, organic, safe, renewable, and biodegradable by scientists and consumers. Palm kernel oil, coconut oil, and high erucic rapeseed oil along with animal fat, such as tallow and lard, are most commonly used raw materials to produce oleochemicals. Brazil’s oleochemical industry, which includes fats and other materials that are made from plants and animals, has been reported to grow significantly. Fatty acids, alcohol, and several oleaginous raw materials of plant and animal origin, such as glycerin, soy, and beef tallow, possess high growth potential in the Brazil oleochemicals market.

Currently, Brazil imports palm, palm kernel oil, and ricinoleic oil, and local producers have been increasing production of castor and palm oil plants in the region. The state of Par provides ideal conditions for planting palm, which proves to be beneficial in the production of laundry detergents and personal care items. The local cultivation of castor oil plants has been expanding significantly in the state of Bahia. Brazil’s oleochemicals market is expected to grow at a considerable rate in the near future, owing to increase in investments in irrigation, genetic improvements to increase crop productivity, and mechanization of production.

Increase in demand for biodegradable products and sustainable solutions and favorable regulations towards the use of eco-friendly products drive the growth of the Brazil and Mexico oleochemicals market. Furthermore, oleochemicals are used in a wide range of applications, and several emerging applications of oleochemicals have been replacing petroleum-based products, which are expected to create substantial growth opportunity for the Brazilian and Mexican players. However, volatile prices of important oils and fats are expected to restrain the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The Brazil and Mexico oleochemicals market is segmented based on type and application. On the basis of type, Brazil and Mexico oleochemicals market is divided into fatty acid, fatty alcohol, glycerol, and others. As per application, it is categorized into pharmaceutical, personal care & cosmetics, food & beverages, home care (soap & detergents), animal feed, and others.

KEY BENEFITS

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics of the Brazil and Mexico oleo chemicals market.

An in-depth analysis of Brazil and Mexico is conducted by constructing the market estimations for key segments between 2017 and 2025 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

The report assists to understand the strategies adopted by the companies for market expansion.

This study evaluates the competitive landscape to understand the market scenario across various regions.

An extensive analysis is conducted by following key player positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Scope of Study

2 Key Takeaways

3 Brazil and Mexico Oleo-chemicals Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 PEST Analysis

4 Brazil and Mexico Oleo-chemicals Market – Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.4 Future Trends

4.5 Impact Analysis

5 Brazil and Mexico Oleo-chemicals Market Analysis- Global

5.1 Global Brazil and Mexico Oleo-chemicals Market Overview

5.2 Global Brazil and Mexico Oleo-chemicals Market Forecasts and Analysis

5.3 Market Positioning/Market Share

5.4 Performance of Key Players

5.5 Expert Opinions Brazil and Mexico Oleo-chemicals Market

