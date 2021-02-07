Cannabis Market 2019 Research, Analysis and Forecasted Healthcare Industry with Upcoming Trends and Expectations by 2025:Tikun Olam Ltd, Terra Tech Corp., Tilray, Cronos Group

Cannabis Market – Global Analysis to 2025 is an exclusive and in-depth study which provides a comprehensive view of the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services. The report provides an overview of the market with the detailed segmentation by type, application, and region through in-depth traction analysis of the overall Cannabis industry. This report provides qualified research on the market to evaluate the key vendors by calibrating all the relevant products/services to understand the positioning of the major players in market.

According to a new market research study titled Cannabis Market – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product Type, Application, Compound and Geography. The global cannabis market is expected to reach US$ 153,689.9 Mn in 2027 from US$ 10,838.1 in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 34.5% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global cannabis market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Some of the prominent players operating in the cannabis market are Aphria, Inc., Aurora Cannabis, Cannabis Science, Inc., Canopy Growth Corporation, Medical Marijuana, Inc., VIVO Cannabis Inc., Tikun Olam Ltd, Terra Tech Corp., Tilray, and Cronos Group, among others.

The report also includes the profiles of key Cannabis Market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

The global cannabis market, based on the product type was segmented into flower, concentrates and others. In 2018, the flowers held a largest market share of 59.2% of the cannabis market, by product type. However, the concentrates segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 36.0% over the coming years. The flowers hold a major share in the cannabis market as highest levels of cannabinoids are found in the leaves and flowers of cannabis. On the other hand, the concentrates of marijuana have higher proportions of terpenes and cannabinoids as compared to naturally occurring cannabis flowers, which accounts for its fastest growth in the global cannabis market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Cannabis Market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Cannabis Market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Cannabis Market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Cannabis Market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the Cannabis Market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Cannabis Market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Cannabis Market in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Cannabis Market.

