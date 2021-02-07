Cannabis Testing Market Emerging Technologies, Industry Estimated to Rise Profitably with Rising CAGR During 2019-2025 Involving-Restek Corporation, Waters, CannaSafe Analytics, Digipath Labs and Other Key Companies

Cannabis Testing market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Changes in the Cannabis Testing market are driven by a variety of factors, including legislation and regulation, competitor activity and constantly evolving consumer behavior patterns and trends. As a market leader in the field, The Insight Partners regularly participates in international meetings and conferences in the Cannabis Testing industry. The global cannabis testing market accounted to US$ 1,028.2 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 2,486.7 Mn by 2025.

Global Industry Players Including: Agilent Technologies, PerkinElmer, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, SCIEX, Merck KGaA, Restek Corporation, Waters, CannaSafe Analytics, Accelerated Technology Laboratories, Inc., Digipath Labs. and others.

What the report features:-

– Global analysis of Cannabis Testing market from 2019-2025 illustrating the progression of the market.

– Forecast and analysis of Cannabis Testing market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2019-2025

– Forecast and analysis of Cannabis Testing market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America

Market Insights

Legalization of Medical Cannabis

The market is driven by the legalization of the medical cannabis, for instance, United States is anticipated to be the main driving force of growth of use of medical cannabis. 30 states has legalized cannabis for the medical use. These 30 states comprises of 60% of total population and have approved use of medical marijuana. This has become the driving force for the growth of cannabis testing marked in the entire North America region. Currently more than 8000 active licenses for cannabis businesses in USA. It is the only country with such number of market players. Europe is another region which has shown a decent growth rate for cannabis testing market. There has been an increase in the process of legalization of cannabis in European countries. Thus, considering the facts the market is likely to drive the market.

The reports cover key developments in the Cannabis Testing Market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Cannabis Testing Market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Cannabis Testing Market in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Cannabis Testing Market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Cannabis Testing Market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Cannabis Testing Market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Cannabis Testing Market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Cannabis Testing Market in these regions.

