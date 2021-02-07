Car-as-a-Service Market Historical Growth Analysis, Business Opportunities and Top Key Players: BMW AG, DiDi Chuxing, Lyft, Uber Technologies, Ford Motor Company

Global Car-as-a-Service Market Growth 2019-2024

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Car-as-a-Service market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Rapid urbanization is encouraging vendors to expand their ride hailing services

Rising urbanization has led to an improved lifestyle of people in developed and developing countries such as China, India, and Brazil. Additionally, urbanization has also increased the purchasing power of people because of the rise in disposable income. These factors are encouraging individuals to opt for ride-hailing services.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: BMW AG, DiDi Chuxing, Lyft, Uber Technologies, Ford Motor Company

This study considers the Car-as-a-Service value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Ride Service

Rental Service

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Online

Offline

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Car-as-a-Service market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Car-as-a-Service market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Car-as-a-Service players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Car-as-a-Service with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Car-as-a-Service submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

Global Car-as-a-Service Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Car-as-a-Service by Players

4 Car-as-a-Service by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Car-as-a-Service Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 BMW AG

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Car-as-a-Service Product Offered

11.1.3 BMW AG Car-as-a-Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 BMW AG News

11.2 DiDi Chuxing

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Car-as-a-Service Product Offered

11.2.3 DiDi Chuxing Car-as-a-Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 DiDi Chuxing News

11.3 Lyft

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Car-as-a-Service Product Offered

11.3.3 Lyft Car-as-a-Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Lyft News

11.4 Uber Technologies

