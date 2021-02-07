Chip-less RFID Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2027 – Alien Technology, Confidex, Honeywell, Impinj, Inksure Technologies, Kcode, Molex,Thin Film Electronics ASA, Toppan Forms, Zebra

The analysis of the global market for Chip-less RFID until 2027 is an in-depth study of the Chip-less RFID industry, which focuses on global market trends. The report aims to provide an overview of the global market for Loyalty Management with detailed market segmentation by product / application and by region. The global market for Chip-less RFID is expected to experience strong Growth over the forecast period.

Chip-less RFID is a specially designed RFID with no specific integrated circuit; these tags are low-cost passive circuits, where information is stored in the delay line and printable resonators. Increasing adoption by companies to improve inventory visibility and cost efficiency are the major factors that are supporting the growth of this market.

The “Global Chip-less RFID Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the chip-less RFID industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of chip-less RFID market with detailed market segmentation by product type, application and geography. The global chip-less RFID market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading chip-less RFID market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the chip-less RFID market.

Key Benefits-

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global Chip-less RFID Market.

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa)

Increase usage of chip-less RFID across healthcare and industrial sector and cost optimization are the major factors that would drive the growth of this market. The increasing usage of chip-less RFID tags for applications such as banking cards and e-passports is creating an opportunity for the companies providing chip-less RFID to cater to a broader customer base and generate more revenues.

Leading Key Players:

1. Alien Technology Corporation

2.Confidex Ltd

3.Honeywell

4.Impinj Corporation

5.Inksure Technologies Inc.

6.Kcode LLC

7.Molex, LLC

8.Thin Film Electronics ASA

9.Toppan Forms Co. Ltd.

10.Zebra Technologies Corp.

The global chip-less RFID market is segmented on the basis of product type and application. Based on product type, the market is segmented as tag, reader, and middleware. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as retail, healthcare, smart cards, aviation, supply chain, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global chip-less RFID market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The chip-less RFID market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting chip-less RFID market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the chip-less RFID market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the chip-less RFID market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from chip-less RFID market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for chip-less RFID in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the chip-less RFID market.

The report also includes the profiles of key chip-less RFID companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

