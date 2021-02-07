Clinical Laboratory Services Market Comprehensive Survey Report 2019-2027 with Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Bioreference Laboratories, Fresenius Medical Care, Eurofins Scientific

The reports cover key developments in the clinical laboratory services market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from clinical laboratory services market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for clinical laboratory services market in the global market.

The report also includes the profiles of key clinical laboratory services market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the clinical laboratory services market.

Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings

SYNLAB International GmbH

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Bioreference Laboratories

Fresenius Medical Care

Eurofins Scientific

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Abbott (ALERE INC.)

Randox Laboratories Ltd

Neogenomics Laboratories, Inc.

A laboratory where all pathology tests are carried out in order to obtain information about the patient’s health in order to aid in diagnosis, treatment and prevention of disease. Clinical laboratories differ in size and complexity and therefore provides the population with wide range of testing services. Clinical laboratory services includes large multinational corporations such LabCorp, Quest Diagnostics and Sonic Healthcare and others.

The clinical laboratory services market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to the factors such as increasing prevalence of chronic diseases like diabetes, cancer and others, growing demand for advanced clinical laboratory services and technological advancements in clinical laboratories. However, inadequate reimbursements, lack of laboratory technicians and stringent government policies hampers the growth of the market.

The “Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and indepth study of the Biotechnology industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of clinical laboratory services market with detailed market segmentation by test type, service provider and geography. The global clinical laboratory services market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading clinical laboratory services market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global clinical laboratory services market is segmented on the basis of test type, service provider and geography. Based on test type, the market is segmented as clinical chemistry tests, human and tumor genetics tests, medical microbiology and cytology tests and other tests. On the basis of service provider, the global clinical laboratory services market is segmented into hospitalbased laboratories, standalone laboratories and clinicsbased laboratories.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global clinical laboratory services market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, AsiaPacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The clinical laboratory services market by each region is later subsegmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting clinical laboratory services market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the clinical laboratory services market in these regions.

