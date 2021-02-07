CMOS Image Sensors Market Growth, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast to 2026 | Top Key Players – STMicroelectronics , Panasonic Corporation, Teledyne Technologies, Sony Corporation, Hitachi , Samsung Electronics

CMOS Image Sensors Market is accounted for $9.24 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $22.81 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing usage of CMOS sensors in consumer electronics products, rising demand for automobile driver assistance and 4K pixel technology in security & surveillance sector are fuelling the market growth. However, Competition from CCD (Charge Coupled Device) image sensors is hampering the market growth.

CMOS (Complementary metal oxide semiconductor) image sensor is an optoelectronic device used for converting incident photon flux to digital signals. These sensors provide the benefit of low power consumption and high-speed imaging capabilities. CMOS sensors are more capable processing at high speed compared to other sensors such as CCD (charged couple device).

Major Key Players of the CMOS Image Sensors Market are:

STMicroelectronics , Panasonic Corporation, Teledyne Technologies, Sony Corporation, Hitachi , Samsung Electronics, Fujifilm Corporation, Canon, Nikon, Toshiba Corporation, Sharp Corporation, Galaxycore Inc, Omnivision Technologies, E2V Technologies PLC, Pixart Imaging Inc., CMOSis N.V., Olympus Corporation and Micron Technology.

Among Application, the Consumer Electronics segment is constantly enhancing during the forecast period. CMOS image sensors are increasingly utilized in consumer devices such as smartphones, tablets, and digital single-lens reflex (DSLR) cameras. They are also used in communication products, entertainment devices, information technology, and home appliances.

By Geography, the Asia-Pacific region is likely to have a huge demand due to the higher growth of the automotive industry and the rising number of smartphone users. China and India are investing more in the automotive industry which will aggregate more demand in this region.

Specifications Covered:

– Spectrum

– Array type

– Image processing type

Technologies Covered:

– Complementary Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor (CMOS)

– Other technologies

Applications Covered:

– Industrial

– Automotive and Transportation

– Consumer Electronics

– Security and Surveillance

– Aerospace and Defense

– Healthcare

– Entertainment

– Medical

– Computing

– Other Applications

This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

