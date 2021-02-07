CNG Tank Market 2019 Huge Demand in Growing Industry with Leading Companies- Faber Industries, Hexagon Composites, Luxfer Gas Cylinder and more…
A new market study, titled “Global CNG Tank Market Professional Survey Report 2019”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
CNG Tank Market
CNG Tank Refers to the Tank for storing compressed natural gas. Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include the increase in green fleet and development of type V tanks. This report focuses on CNG Tank volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall CNG Tank market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of CNG Tank in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their CNG Tank manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Faber Industrie
Hexagon Composites ASA
Luxfer Gas Cylinder
Faber Industrie
Beijing Tianhai Industry
Worthington Cylinders GmbH
Quantum Fuel System Technologies
Everest Kanto Cylinder
Zhongyou Tongyong Luxi Natural Gas Equipment
FIBA Technologies
CIMC Enric Holdings
Sinoma Science & Technology(SuZhou)
Request Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4420604-global-cng-tank-market-professional-survey-report-2019
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Glass Fiber Composite Material
Carbon Fiber Composite
Metal
Segment by Application
Shipping
Land Transportation
View Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4420604-global-cng-tank-market-professional-survey-report-2019
About Us:
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.
Contact Us:
NORAH TRENT
[email protected]
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)