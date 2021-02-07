Collagen Market Set to Grow according to Forecasts by 2027 with Leading Players-Nitta Gelatin, PAN-Biotech, Rousselot, Titan Biotech

The reports cover key developments in the collagen market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from collagen market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for collagen in the global market.

Collagen is extensively employed in medical industry where it finds applications in bone grafts, tissue regeneration, cosmetic surgery, wound care and cardiac skeletons. Collagen derived from bovine, porcine, or equine are sometimes used with silicones and other substances to construct artificial skin substitutes in cases of severe burns. Oral intake of collagen is shown to improve skin elasticity, increase skin moisture and reduce wrinkles and is therefore widely used in cosmetic industry. On the other hand, degradation of collagen in the body leads to wrinkles which accompany aging. Moreover, it has become a modern foodstuff and is used to improve elasticity, consistency and stability of products in food & beverage industry.

Advanced BioMatrix, Inc

Collagen Matrix, Inc.

Collagen Solutions Plc

Cologenesis Healthcare Pvt Ltd

ConnOils LLC

Croda International Plc

Nitta Gelatin, NA Inc

PAN-Biotech

Rousselot

Titan Biotech

The global collagen market is driven by advanced research and development activities in regenerative medicines and wound healing. Increasing commercialization of novel collagen based drug delivery system further propel the market growth. However, risk associated with transmission of diseases from bovine and porcine collagen sources and negative influence of cultural and religious beliefs restrict the collagen market. On the other hand, increasing consumer preference for minimally invasive technologies coupled with growing demand for collagen obtained from novel and synthetic sources will provide growth opportunities for the top players of the collagen market during the forecast period.

The “Global Collagen Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of collagen market with detailed market segmentation by source, product, and application and geography. The global collagen market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading collagen market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global collagen market is segmented on the basis of source, product, and application. Based source, the market is segmented as Bovine, porcine, poultry, marine, and others. On the basis of the product, the market is segmented as gelatin, hydrolyzed collagen, native collagen, and others. The market on the basis of the application is classified as food and beverages, healthcare, cosmetics, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global collagen market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The collagen market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting collagen market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the collagen market in these regions.

