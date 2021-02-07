Commercial Avionics Systems Market explored in latest research including leading segments and key players

Global Commercial Avionics Systems Market valued approximately USD XX million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major driving factor of global Commercial Avionics Systems market are rise in numbers of aircraft deliveries and surging demand for real time data. In addition, technological advancement and new innovations is also a major driving factor in the market of commercial avionics.

The major restraining factor of global commercial avionics system are vulnerability to cyber-attacks and regulatory framework. The commercial avionics system includes the study of various subsystems which include flight management, health monitoring, electrical & emergency, navigation & surveillance system and communication. There are many key advantages of commercial avionics such as it may be used to reduce fuel burn and extend structural life, it reduces pilot workload, it can also enhance safety and reliability through reconfiguration following damages or failures and it also helps in avoiding accidents by closing the loop around aircraft performance.

The regional analysis of Global Commercial Avionics Systems Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share 42.4% in 2015 owing to technological advancements and an improvement state of economic development. Europe also contributes a satisfactory growth in the global commercial avionics system market. Asia Pacific also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to growing awareness about the commercial avionics.

The major market player included in this report are:

– United Technologies Corporation

– Thales Group

– GE Aviation

– Garmin Ltd.

– Rockwell Collins

– Honeywell International Inc.

– L-3 Communication Holdings Inc.

– Panasonic Avionics Corporation

– Universal Avionics System Corporation

– Teledyne Technologies Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1.Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Commercial Avionics Systems Definition and Scope

Chapter 3. Commercial Avionics Systems Dynamics

Chapter 4. Commercial Avionics Systems Industry Analysis

Chapter 5. Commercial Avionics Systems Market, by Sub-System

Chapter 6. Commercial Avionics Systems Market, by Aircraft Type

Chapter 7. Commercial Avionics Systems Market, by Regional Analysis

Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence

Chapter 9. Research Process

