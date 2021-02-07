Comprehensive Report on Antiviral Drug Resistance Market 2019 Detailed Global Analysis by Emerging Technology, Market Shares, Strategies, with Top Key Players-Danaher, Abbott, BD, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Trinity Biotech, Seimens AG

This market research report provides a big picture on “Antiviral Drug Resistance Market”, on a Global basis, offering a forecast and statistic in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The report covers a descriptive analysis with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Furthermore, the study explains the future opportunities and a sketch of key players involved in the “Antiviral Drug Resistance Market’s hike in terms of revenue.

Europe is the second largest geographic market and is expected to be the second most significant revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. The region has witnessed several advancements in the field of biotechnology due to increased emphasis on R&D activities in the region. The growth is driven by factors such as increased prevalence of HIV and hepatitis and supportive policies by the government to tackle burden of the diseases.

Companies Mentioned:-

Danaher, Abbott, BD, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Trinity Biotech, Seimens AG, bioMérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc, AccuBioTech Co., Ltd., and ACON Laboratories, Inc.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the “ANTIVIRAL DRUG RESISTANCE” market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the “ANTIVIRAL DRUG RESISTANCE” market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of “ANTIVIRAL DRUG RESISTANCE” market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global “ANTIVIRAL DRUG RESISTANCE” market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

The global antiviral drug resistance market is expected to reach US$ 4,573.2 Mn in 2027 from US$ 2,572.3 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.8% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global antiviral drug resistance market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth. Every crucial and decisive detail for the development of the market and the restraining factors that may hamper the market in near future is mentioned with solutions in the report. Segmentations of the market are studied specifically to give profound knowledge for supplementary market investments.

The report assists in determining and analyzing the Key market players’ portfolios with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key developments in past five years and helps in constructing strategies to gain competitive advantage. The market payers from Antiviral Drug Resistance Market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Antiviral Drug Resistance in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Antiviral Drug Resistance market.

Detailed segmentation of the market, on the basis of Type and Application and a descriptive structure of trends and restrictions of the segments and sub-segments are mentioned in the report. It also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Antiviral Drug Resistance market.

ANTIVIRAL DRUG RESISTANCE – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

Kits and Reagents

Instruments

By Disease Indication

Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV)

Hepatitis

Cytomegalovirus (CMV)

By Disease Technologies

Immunodiagnostics

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Other Technologies

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Pathology or Diagnostic Laboratories

Research Institutes

Global antiviral drug resistance market, based on the end user, was segmented as, hospitals & clinics, pathology or diagnostic laboratories and research institutes. In 2018, hospitals & clinics held the largest share of the market, by end user. In addition, the segment is also anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The availability of better healthcare facilities as well as ensured professional medical assistance are anticipated to lead to the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

The market for antiviral drug resistance is expected to grow, owing to factors such as rise in the incidences of hepatitis diseases and increasing prevalence of HIV/AIDS. In addition, increasing healthcare expenditures in emerging markets is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

