Customer Journey Analytics Market 2019: Size, Share, Demand, Trends, Growth and 2025 Forecasts

In the component segment, the customer journey analytics software segment is expected to gain a larger market share during the forecast period. The demand for customer journey analytics software is rising, as organizations need a solution to monitor and analyze customer interactions to understand their feelings, emotions, and sentiments. Customer journey analytics vendors provide software that assist companies with the data collection and analysis for generating meaningful insights into customer sentiments, voice of the customer, and the volume of interactions. Customer journey analytics software analyze the data in different formats, such as video, images, text, or audio.

Among touchpoints, the email segment is expected to continue its dominance owing to its increasing use in promoting new offers and resolving queries. The mobile segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate, due to an increased volume of interactions through mobile apps during early stages of customer journeys as well as growing adoption of smartphones among consumers.

In 2018, the global Customer Journey Analytics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 19.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Customer Journey Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Customer Journey Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Salesforce

IBM

Adobe Systems

Nice Systems

SAP

Verint Systems

Pointillist

Clickfox

Quadient

Kitewheel

Servion

Callminer

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Web

Social media

Mobile

Email

Branch/store

Call center

Others (surveys, promotional events, and sales representatives)

Market segment by Application, split into

Customer segmentation and targeting

Customer behavioral analysis

Customer churn analysis

Campaign management

Brand management

Product management

Others (customer loyalty and process management)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Customer Journey Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Customer Journey Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Customer Journey Analytics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Web

1.4.3 Social media

1.4.4 Mobile

1.4.5 Email

1.4.6 Branch/store

1.4.7 Call center

1.4.8 Others (surveys, promotional events, and sales representatives)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Customer Journey Analytics Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Customer segmentation and targeting

1.5.3 Customer behavioral analysis

1.5.4 Customer churn analysis

1.5.5 Campaign management

1.5.6 Brand management

1.5.7 Product management

1.5.8 Others (customer loyalty and process management)

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Customer Journey Analytics Market Size

2.2 Customer Journey Analytics Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Customer Journey Analytics Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Customer Journey Analytics Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Customer Journey Analytics Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Customer Journey Analytics Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Customer Journey Analytics Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Customer Journey Analytics Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Customer Journey Analytics Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Customer Journey Analytics Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Customer Journey Analytics Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Customer Journey Analytics Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Customer Journey Analytics Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

5 United States

5.1 United States Customer Journey Analytics Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Customer Journey Analytics Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Customer Journey Analytics Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Customer Journey Analytics Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Customer Journey Analytics Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Customer Journey Analytics Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Customer Journey Analytics Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Customer Journey Analytics Market Size by Application

7 China

7.1 China Customer Journey Analytics Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Customer Journey Analytics Key Players in China

7.3 China Customer Journey Analytics Market Size by Type

7.4 China Customer Journey Analytics Market Size by Application

8 Japan

8.1 Japan Customer Journey Analytics Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Customer Journey Analytics Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Customer Journey Analytics Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Customer Journey Analytics Market Size by Application

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Customer Journey Analytics Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Customer Journey Analytics Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Customer Journey Analytics Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Customer Journey Analytics Market Size by Application

10 India

10.1 India Customer Journey Analytics Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Customer Journey Analytics Key Players in India

10.3 India Customer Journey Analytics Market Size by Type

10.4 India Customer Journey Analytics Market Size by Application

11 Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Customer Journey Analytics Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Customer Journey Analytics Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Customer Journey Analytics Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Customer Journey Analytics Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Salesforce

12.1.1 Salesforce Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Customer Journey Analytics Introduction

12.1.4 Salesforce Revenue in Customer Journey Analytics Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Salesforce Recent Development

12.2 IBM

12.2.1 IBM Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Customer Journey Analytics Introduction

12.2.4 IBM Revenue in Customer Journey Analytics Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 IBM Recent Development

12.3 Adobe Systems

12.3.1 Adobe Systems Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Customer Journey Analytics Introduction

12.3.4 Adobe Systems Revenue in Customer Journey Analytics Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Adobe Systems Recent Development

12.4 Nice Systems

12.4.1 Nice Systems Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Customer Journey Analytics Introduction

12.4.4 Nice Systems Revenue in Customer Journey Analytics Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Nice Systems Recent Development

12.5 SAP

12.5.1 SAP Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Customer Journey Analytics Introduction

12.5.4 SAP Revenue in Customer Journey Analytics Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 SAP Recent Development

12.6 Verint Systems

12.6.1 Verint Systems Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Customer Journey Analytics Introduction

12.6.4 Verint Systems Revenue in Customer Journey Analytics Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Verint Systems Recent Development

12.7 Pointillist

12.7.1 Pointillist Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Customer Journey Analytics Introduction

12.7.4 Pointillist Revenue in Customer Journey Analytics Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Pointillist Recent Development

12.8 Clickfox

12.8.1 Clickfox Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Customer Journey Analytics Introduction

12.8.4 Clickfox Revenue in Customer Journey Analytics Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Clickfox Recent Development

12.9 Quadient

12.9.1 Quadient Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Customer Journey Analytics Introduction

12.9.4 Quadient Revenue in Customer Journey Analytics Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Quadient Recent Development

12.10 Kitewheel

12.10.1 Kitewheel Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Customer Journey Analytics Introduction

12.10.4 Kitewheel Revenue in Customer Journey Analytics Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Kitewheel Recent Development

12.11 Servion

12.12 Callminer

Continued….

