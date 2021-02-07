Dairy Product Market Global Market 2019 By Top Key Players, Technology, Production Capacity, Ex-Factory Price, Revenue And Market Share Forecast 2025

Dairy Product Market – 2019-2025

Dairy products, being one of the vital parts of our diets, have been witnessing a monumental demand and are expected to encounter a large growth in the anticipated period. Growing population base, increased consumer awareness on its nutrition content, rise in per capita income, and changing dietary patterns are the key factors contributing to the expected growth of the market.

Many manufacturers have also been addressing the demands of mindful fitness regime followers world wide. Cholesterol free, low fat, lactose free dairy products are few such products which have emerged in the market as an outcome of these demands.

The latest report published by QYResearch Group has included such essential factors contributing to the growth of dairy product market. The study of the market owing to the historical data analyzed also suggests the growth in the developing countries have showed significant potential due to nutritional dietary benefits. Product innovation is another factor complementing the growth of the global dairy products market.

Market Segmentation

Dairy products market can be briefly segmented on the basis of companies, region, type, and application. By type, the dairy products market is segmented into milk, butter, cheese, casein, ice cream, lactose, and yogurt. By application, it is segmented into frozen food, bakery, confectionary, and clinical nutrition.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The global dairy products market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. On account of various health benefits of dairy products, Asia Pacific is expected to showcase a surge in sales of the same. Countries such as India, China, Japan, and Southeast Asia are predicted to witness promising demand growth in the regional market. On the other hand, the United States might exhibit sluggish growth during the forecast period, due to the declining demand and the growing preference towards dairy substitutes.

Europe is also witnessing a surgerise in demand and is anticipated to follow Asia Pacific due to the increased demand for dairy products in Europe. Government residing in Central and North America have planned to invest in the dairy products industry, to cater to the increasing demand. Hence, these regions are also expected to showcase impressive growth during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis

Dairy products is a crucial part of food service as well as the packaged goods group, considering it application as an input product or an end product. Due to this, the market is anticipated to become highly competitive in nature. Further, many companies have been working toward leveling up via product innovations. New players are also starting to enter this market looking at its raw potential and underdeveloped entry barriers . For instance, in 2017 PepsiCo India disclosed their plan on entering the dairy product market.

Key Players

The global dairy products market is influenced by a large number of international and domestic companies which provide a wide range of products and services. Some of the key players comprise, Amul, Agra Industrier, Dairy Farmers, Kraft Foods, Fonterra, Dairy Farmers of America, Arla Foods, Meiji Dairies, Nestle, Royal Friesl, Campina, Sancor, Megmilk Snow, Dean Foods, Parmalat, Danone, and Unilever.

