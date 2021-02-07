Digital Agriculture Platform Market Demand and Key Players by 2024: Microsoft, Monsanto, Climate Corporation, Digital Agriculture Services Pty Ltd, IBM, Farmers Edge, SAP, FarmCrowdy, Eka
Global Digital Agriculture Platform Market Growth Status and Outlook 2019-2024
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Digital Agriculture Platform market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
Digital agriculture platform offers sustainable solutions with real-time data & predictive analysis offer sustainable solutions with real-time data & predictive analysis
Get Sample Copy Of this report: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012834221/sample
Companies Profiled in this report includes: Microsoft, Monsanto, Climate Corporation, Digital Agriculture Services Pty Ltd, IBM, Farmers Edge, SAP, FarmCrowdy, Eka
This study considers the Digital Agriculture Platform value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Cloud-Based
On-Premise
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Planting Stage
Manufacturing Stage
Sales Stage
Others
Get Discount of this report: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012834221/discount
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Digital Agriculture Platform market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Digital Agriculture Platform market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Digital Agriculture Platform players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Digital Agriculture Platform with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Digital Agriculture Platform submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Content:
Global Digital Agriculture Platform Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Digital Agriculture Platform by Players
4 Digital Agriculture Platform by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Global Digital Agriculture Platform Market Forecast
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Microsoft
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Digital Agriculture Platform Product Offered
11.1.3 Microsoft Digital Agriculture Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Microsoft News
11.2 Monsanto
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Digital Agriculture Platform Product Offered
11.2.3 Monsanto Digital Agriculture Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Monsanto News
11.3 Climate Corporation
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Digital Agriculture Platform Product Offered
11.3.3 Climate Corporation Digital Agriculture Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Climate Corporation News
11.4 Digital Agriculture Services Pty Ltd
Complete Report: https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00012834221/buy/3660
Contact Info:
Name: Sameer Joshi
Email: [email protected]
Company Name: ReportsWeb
Website: Reportsweb.com
Phone: +1-646-491-9876
About ReportsWeb:
ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of Market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.
Request for Customization:
Any special requirements about this report, please let us know and we can provide custom report.