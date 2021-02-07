Earphones and Headphones Market Share, Size, Trends, & Industry Analysis Report, By Sennheiser, Skullcandy, Harman, Philips, Shure, JVC, Plantronics Pty Ltd., GN Netcom (Jabra)

Global Earphones and Headphones Market industry valued approximately USD 9.3 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.14% over the forecast period 2017-2025.

Earphones & Headphones are the electronics accessories which are connected to different music devices and are used for listening loud and clear music without being affected by the surroundings. The major factors driving the growth are rising need for Earphones and Headphones worldwide, growing use of these products in the corporate sector, mainly in the call center industry for telecommunication purposes and demand of portable music.

Get PDF Sample Copy at https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/BRC00017390

Earphones & Headphones industry has largely experienced technological advancements such as metal drivers, cordless designs, noise cancellation etc. These developments are expected to continue over the forecast period. For instance, rising demand for wireless products is likely to lead the whole industry and the manufacturers are expected to offer better wireless earphones with active noise cancellation. Such advancements will drive the market growth in the coming years.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are Sony, Sennheiser, Skullcandy, Harman, Philips, Shure, JVC, Plantronics Pty Ltd., GN Netcom (Jabra), Bose Corporation, Audio-Technica Corporation, and Beats Electronics (Apple, Inc.). Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Technology:

– Wired

– Wireless

Application:

– Gaming

– VR

– Fitness

Product:

– In-ear

– Over-ear

Price:

– Less than 50 USD

– Between 50 to 100 USD

– Above 100 USD

Regions:

– North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– UK

– Germany

– Asia Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– Latin America

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Rest of the World

Buy Complete Report here – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/BRC00017390

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Phone: +1-646-491-9876