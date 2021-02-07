Educational Furniture and Furnishings Industry 2019: Attractive Market Opportunities with Top Key Players- KI, Steelcase, Herman Miller, Knoll, VS, HNI and more…
A new market study, titled “Global Educational Furniture and Furnishings Market Professional Survey Report 2019”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Educational Furniture and Furnishings Market
Furniture refers to movable objects intended to support various human activities such as seating (e.g., chairs, stools, and sofas), eating (tables), and sleeping (e.g., beds). Furniture is also used to hold objects at a convenient height for work (as horizontal surfaces above the ground, such as tables and desks), or to store things (e.g., cupboards and shelves). Furniture can be a product of design and is considered a form of decorative art. Asia Pacific, occupied 42.90% consumption market share in 2017, is remarkable in the global educational furniture industry because of their market share and technology status of educational furniture.
This report focuses on Educational Furniture and Furnishings volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Educational Furniture and Furnishings market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Educational Furniture and Furnishings in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Educational Furniture and Furnishings manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
KI
Steelcase
Herman Miller
Knoll
VS
HNI Corporation
Haworth
Minyi Furniture
Ailin Technology
British Thornton
Lanlin Teaching
Jirong Furniture
Smith System
Huihong Teching Equipment
KOKUYO
Metalliform Holdings Ltd
Infiniti Modules
Jiansheng Furniture
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Desks & Chairs
Bookcases
Dormitory Bed
Blackboards
Others
Segment by Application
Classroom
Dormitory
Canteen
Library
Office
Other
